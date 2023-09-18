Jazz Chisholm Jr. has sent Miami Marlins fans crazy after becoming the first player in franchise history to hit back-to-back- grand slams in two consecutive games. The young outfielder helped his team sweep the Atlanta Braves with a 16-2 win on Sunday afternoon as they continue to strenghten their bid for a spot in the postseason.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. was originally siged as an international free agent by the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2015 and was traded to the Miami Marlins in 2019.

He went on to make his debut in September 2020 and has gone on to establish himself as one of the most exciting young talents in the league. After missing a majority of last year's season due to injuries, he has been a vital part of the Marlins' incredible season so far.

He led the Marlins to a 36-13 blowout of the NL East leaders in a doubleheader over the weekend, smashing grand slams in two consecutive games to become the first player in franchise history to achieve the feat.

In the first game, he became only the second player (and the first since 1900) in MLB history score a grand slam and steal three bases in the same game. Now, his second grand slam in as many days has sent fans crazy as they flood the internet with their reactions.

"Shining bright like a supernova," wrote one fan on Twitter. "I'm Jazzed up," addd another.

Jazz Chisholm Jr.'s historic performance takes the pressure off Jorge Soler's return from IL

While Jazz Chisholm Jr. continued to dazzle the Miami Marlins fans, team home run leader Jorge Soler was equally impressive on his return from the injured list. The slugger was placed on the 10-day IL due to a right oblique strain and made his MLB return against the Atlanta Braves on Sunday.

Playing designated hitter on the night, Soler launched a two-run homer in the sixth inning to announce his return to action and take the game away from the Braves. It is a crucial addition for the Miami side as they look to continue their impressive performances and make the final charge for a playoff spot.