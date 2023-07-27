Jesús Sánchez Injury Report: Health status and expected recovery period of Marlins OF

The Miami Marlins capped off their road trip to Tropicana Field with a fine 7-1 win against the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday. This is an excellent result that maintains their postseason ambitions, albeit with one strand of hair in the soup.

Right fielder Jesús Sánchez was forced to leave the game early after hurting himself while running out a grounder. He needed help to get off the field, leaving Marlins fans fearing the worst. Garrett Hampson came on as his replacement.

"Jesús Sánchez required assistance to exit the field following his run to first base early in the second inning." - Bally Sports Florida: Marlins

However, the issue doesn’t seem to be as bad as it looked. According to MLB insider Jordan McPherson, Sánchez appears to be suffering from neck tightness.

In such cases, recovery is usually a matter of days and not weeks. However, the Marlins haven’t given any time frame yet.

Jesús Sánchez making the most of first full season

Sánchez is having his first full season in the majors after spending some time in AAA over the past two years. The 25-year-old Dominican outfielder is currently batting .258 with a .796 OPS in 2023.

Among the Marlins hitters, Sánchez ranks fourth in home runs (10), fourth in doubles (16), fifth in RBI (35), and fourth in WAR (1.1) for this season. He has the second-highest slugging percentage on the team. In May 2022, he hit a 496-foot homer, the fifth-longest in the Statcast era.

Sánchez started his career with the Rays, but in 2019, he was traded to the Marlins along with pitcher Ryne Stanek in exchange for pitchers Nick Anderson and Trevor Richards.

Following Wednesday’s result, the Marlins improved to 55-48, which puts them level with the Philadelphia Phillies and Arizona Diamondbacks for the final NL Wild Card spot.