Jesus Luzardo Trade: Yankees' hunt for starters intensifies as Marlins hold firm on young flamethrower's potential deal, per insider

The New York Yankees rotation concern remains unaddressed as Blake Snell signed a two-deal, $62 million contract with the San Francisco Giants. The Yankees were the first among several teams to contact the reigning Cy Young winner during the offseason.

However, the Yankees are still actively searching for solutions to their pitching problems, and according to reports from New York Post's Jon Heyman, a few new names could become their potential targets.

“The Yankees haven’t been able to get any traction in trade talks for Marlins star Jesús Luzardo or others, and the starters who remain on the market are more depth pieces, led by 2023 All-Star Michael Lorenzen and Mike Clevinger," Heyman said.

Reports about New York's interest in Michael Lorenzen were circulating before Snell signed with the Giants. However, the Chicago White Sox are also interested in the former Philadelphia All-Star, making it harder for the Yankees to negotiate a deal.

Jordan Montgomery is still available as a free agent, but their reunion seems unlikely since there has been no communication between the parties. Meanwhile, former White Sox ace Mike Clevinger and Miami Marlins starter Jesus Luzardo could potentially be solutions to the Yankees' rotation concerns as things currently stand.

Luzardo, 26, had an impressive season last year, playing 32 games, and pitching 178.2 innings with a 3.58 ERA. He could fit well in the Yankees' rotation as a young ace.

Timeline of the New York Yankees' failed pursuits

The New York Yankees had an early success with the trade of Juan Soto, where they also added Trent Grisham from the San Diego Padres. After addressing the outfield concerns, they pivoted their focus to rotation. However, they didn't have much luck there.

Their first attempt was to sign Yoshinobu Yamamoto, but he chose the Los Angeles Dodgers instead, who outbid the Yankees with a higher-valued contract.

The Yankees then turned their attention to popular free agent Blake Snell. They offered Snell a six-year, $150 million contract early in his free agency, but Snell countered with a nine-year, $270 million contract, expressing his willingness for a long-term deal.

The Yankees pulled themselves out from the sweepstakes and even refused to re-enter when Scott Boras returned to them on Sunday.

In addition to free agency, the Yankees tried to make a trade deal for Dylan Cease and Corbin Burnes. Still, both players' respective teams asked for the inclusion of the Yankees' prized prospect, Spencer Jones, which the Yankees strictly declined.

Despite multiple attempts, the Yankees were unable to seal the deals for Burnes and Cease. Corbin went to the Baltimore Orioles and Cease joined the Padres, forcing the Yankees to continue their search.

