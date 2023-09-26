Los Angeles Angels fans were furious with reliever Jimmy Herget for giving up back-to-back home runs to open the door for a Texas Rangers win on Monday.

The Angels conceded an early lead, which saw the Rangers make a comeback in the sixth inning to take the game 5-1. Herget gave up thre solo home runs in one inning, leaving fans furious.

LA fans have taken to social media, calling for the reliver to be designated for assignment at the end of the season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Never seen a more prime DFA candidate," wrote one fan on Twitter.

"Hopefully his locker is being cleaned out right now," added another.

Here're some of the top reactions on X, formerly called Twitter:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Jimmy Herget was selected by the Cincnnati Reds in the 2015 MLB Draft and went on to make his major league debut for them in 2019.

He was claimed off waivers by the Rangers after the 2019 season and DFA'd him two years later. He then signed a minor league contract with the Angels and went on to have a decent season last year.

However, his perforamnce against the Rangers on Monday was an example of the Angels' subpar performances throughout the season. Herget stuck out as one of the problems in their bullpen. Adolis Garcia, Mitch Graver and Nathaniel Lowe all went big against Herget to turn the tide of the contest.

Jimmy Herget lets Angels down as Nolan Schanuel extends on-base streak

While the night ended in disappointment for the Los Angeles Angels once again, they made a positive start to the series opener against the Texas Rangers on Monday.

Rookie first baseman Nolan Schanuel extendd his on-base streak to 27 games, the fourth longest at the start of an MLB career. Logan O'Hoppe then stuck a solo homer in the bottom of the second.

Things went downhill for the Angels from there as the Texan bats took Jimmy Herget to the stands.