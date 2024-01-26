Joc Pederson Free Agency Update: Diamondbacks agree to 1-year deal with 2-time All-Star 

The Arizona Diamondbacks have bolstered their roster by signing free agent outfielder Joc Pederson to a reported one-year deal, with a mutual option for the 2025 season. The signing addresses Arizona’s need for a potent designated hitter, providing flexibility and power to the lineup.

Pederson’s contract details, including financial terms, have not been disclosed as of yet. The outfielder spent the 2023 season with the San Francisco Giants, where he played 121 games and recorded a .235/.348/.416 slash line. Despite a moderate overall performance, Pederson demonstrated prowess against right-handed pitchers, boasting a solid .786 OPS against them and contributing 15 home runs.

The addition of Pederson aligns with the Arizona Diamondbacks’ strategy to enhance their roster after an impressive run to the World Series in 2023. General Manager Mike Hazen has been actively seeking ways to improve the team, securing talents like starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez and re-signing outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. to a three-year deal.

Joc Pederson is no stranger to success, having been part of the Los Angeles Dodgers from 2014 to 2020, culminating in a World Series victory in his final season with the team. The 11th-round pick from the 2010 MLB draft also contributed to another World Series win with the Atlanta Braves in 2021.

The outfielder’s versatility and experience make him a valuable asset for the Diamondbacks as they gear up for the upcoming season. Hazen’s proactive approach to building a competitive roster signifies the team’s commitment to sustaining their success and making a strong bid for postseason contention.

As the Diamondbacks prepare for the start of Spring Training, with workouts for pitchers and catchers scheduled for Feb. 14, the addition of Joc Pederson adds depth and a proven veteran presence. It also showcases a strategic move by Arizona to secure a valuable asset on a short-term basis, while leaving the door open for potential future collaboration.

