"John Cena should kick the s*** out of Roman Reigns" - Bobby Witt Jr.'s Royals teammate gives surprise take on WWE superstar's heel turn

Vinnie Pasquantino, teammate of Bobby Witt Jr. with the Kansas City Royals, fully approves the villainous change of character John Cena has undergone in the WWE universe. The Royals first baseman wants the 16-time world champion to take all the major superstars in the WWE dressing room, and especially Roman Reigns, even though he admires Reigns a lot.

Since making his debut with the Kansas City Royals in June 2022, Pasquantino has been one of the best hitters on the team, even though injuries have often kept him off the field. He played 100 games for the first time last year and was among the most productive sluggers for the Royals as they reached the postseason despite losing 106 games in the previous campaign.

On Thursday, Vinnie Pasquantino, in an interview for the Baseball Is Dead podcast at the Royals spring training camp in Surprise, Arizona, shared his take on John Cena turning heel on his return to the WWE (from 17:20).

"I'm all in. The fans finally like him, and they say, "Screw you! He's going bad." And I like it. So, I'm all in and very excited for WrestleMania," Pasquantino said. "He should beat up everybody. He should beat Cody [Rhodes] at 'Mania. He should fight Gunther at some point. He should just go full heel and beat the s*** out of everybody."

"I just hope he gets the golden shovel out and just buries everybody. I do acknowledge my Tribal Chief, but he should kick the s*** out of him, too," Pasquantino laughed. "Go after Roman Reigns because he hasn't beaten him before. Win the title. Just go after him. Kill the entire bloodline."

John Cena faces Cody Rhodes for the WWE championship at WrestleMania 41 in Paradise, Nevada.

"He's still emerging in my mind": Royals manager on Bobby Witt Jr.

Bobby Witt Jr. became the first shortstop to post multiple 30-30 seasons in the MLB (Image Source: IMAGN)

Bobby Witt Jr. secured his place among the best players in the MLB after finishing as the runner-up for the American League MVP. However, Kansas City Royals manager Matt Quatraro feels the shortstop hasn't yet reached his full potential.

"I think it gets overlooked with Bobby Witt Jr. that he's got three years in a big league, and he's 24 years old," Quatraro told in an interview for MLB Network. "When you step back, you can put him on a pedestal as a superstar, but he's still emerging in my mind.

"I think with growth he's going to become mature to understand what the pitcher is trying to do, not trying to force the issue, and probably take more walks," Quatraro added. "We've seen growth from year two to year three, and taking that base hit to the right when he knows they're not pitching."

Bobby Witt Jr. made his MLB debut with the Royals in 2022 and has finished inside the top 10 in the AL MVP race for the previous two seasons. He had a .332/.389/.588 slash line last year and won the AL batting title besides getting 32 home runs, 31 stolen bases and 109 RBIs.

