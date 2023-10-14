Boston Red Sox owner John Henry is under fire from fans as his search for Chaim Bloom's replacement has been woefully unsuccessful so far. Having fired their Chief Baseball Officer almost a month ago, the Red Sox's attemps to replace him have reportedly met with several rejections from potential candidates. This has resulted in a wave of frustration among Boston fans who have lost faith in Henry's leadership, taking to social media to vent their anger.

John Henry has been a MLB team owner for several years now. Having originally bought a minority share in the New York Yakees in 1991, he went on to become the solo owner of the Florida Marlins in 1999, buying the club for $158 million. He then entered a partnership and became the principal owner of the Red Sox in 2001, having sold the Marlins.

Henry hired Chaim Bloom in 2019 from the Tampa Bays Rays for his ability to bring the most out of a roster on a smaller payroll. However, in the three seasons he was with the team, the results have ben poor and the fans have grown in frustration. As reports of their owner struggling to find a replacement make the news, they are now hoping for new ownership sooner rather than later.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Nobody wants to work for him anymore," wrote one fan on Twitter.

"Ownership sucks," added another.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Will John Henry fix the situation by spending big in the offseason?

While Boston Red Sox owner John Henry struggles to find a replacement for his Chief Baseball Officer, there have been rumors that the current infrastructure and too many management changes across the last decade is the reason.

The ownership has scaled down on spending considerably in the past few years and this has led many to question their possibility. Many believe that Henry needs to make a huge splash in the offseason to get the team back on track and increase the appeal.

They have finished with 78 wins each in the past two MLB seasons and have come nowhere close to challenging for the World Series. The Boston fans have been growing in frustration over time and are desperate for a change.