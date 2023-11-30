The St. Louis Cardinals have been working hard during the offseason to strengthen their roster for the 2024 season. Their ultimate goal is to win their 12th World Series pennant, which has eluded them since 2011. The Cardinals have made significant acquisitions in their pitching department for the upcoming season.

They have signed Lance Lynn from the Los Angeles Dodgers for a one-year deal worth $10 million and former Texas Rangers' right-handed pitcher Kyle Gibson for a contract worth $12 million a year. Additionally, the team has secured the services of Sonny Gray, a finalist for the 2023 AL Cy Young Award, for a three-year contract worth $75 million.

Bob Nightengale, a USA TODAY Sports columnist and MLB radio network insider, shared Cardinals head of baseball operations John Mozeliak's opinion, prompting fans to express their displeasure on X (previously Twitter).

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

"We certainly feel a lot better about our club than we did two months ago," Mozeliak stated.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Despite Mozeliak's optimism, the Cardinals are facing a dire need for a catcher since Andrew Knizer left the team and entered free agency. In addition, the team's rotation is a concern as SP Jake Woodford and RP Dakota Hutson have become free agents, while the health of Steven Matz and Giovanny Gallegos is uncertain.

Recap of the St. Louis Cardinals' 2023 Season

The St. Louis Cardinals experienced their worst regular season since 1990 in 2023. They won 71 games (35 at home and 36 on the road) while losing 91 (46 at home and 45 on the road).

With a batting average of .268 and a .810 OPS, Cardinals 1B Paul Goldschmidt scored the most runs on the team with 89, while Nolan Arenado recorded the most RBIs with 93. The 35-year-old Miles Mikolas led the Cardinals in the 2023 season with a 4.78 ERA in 201.1 innings in 35 games.

The Cardinals appeared in the post-season two years ago. It has been a decade since they won the World Series against the Boston Red Sox in 2011.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.