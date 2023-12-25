Jordan Hicks Free Agency: Top 5 landing spots for right-handed pitcher as several teams show interest

Jordan Hicks seems to be in demand as one of the young relief pitchers remaining in free agency. The former St. Louis Cardinals and Toronto Blue Jays pitcher is reportedly being scouted by at least five top clubs in the league.

Usually it's tough to predict mid-tier free agents because a number of teams both big-market or not remain in contention to sign the player. Hicks is one of those talents who is destined to find a good team, but there are few aspects that set him apart from other mid-tier relievers.

Hicks has one of the fastest arms in the league. His fastball averages around 102 mph with a top speed of 105 mph. He is young at 28 years of age at Opening Day next year and can easily sign a four-year contract with a team. Moreover, most of the other bullpen free agents are southpaws, leaving Hicks as the only right-arm pitcher.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Top 5 destinations for Jordan Hicks

The Philadelphia Phillies are an obvious choice after they let go of veteran Craig Kimbrel to free agency. The Phillies are also a team that have looked aggressive this season, therefore it's quite possible that they will go all out for Hicks if given a chance.

ALCS contenders from this year Texas Rangers and Houston Astros are on the lookout for closing options for themselves. Jose Leclerc turned out to be handy for the Rangers in the postseason but they will definitely need more backup. As for the Astros, they couldn't fall back on credible relievers apart from Hector Neris and Ryne Stanek and need to add more bullpen strength.

The New York Yankees are one of the teams that are attached to almost every major reliever name, while their AL East rivals Boston Red Sox are also linked with Jordan Hicks. Both teams will be happy to add him to their arsenal.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.