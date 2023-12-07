Jordan Hicks Free Agency Update: Yankees could pivot to veteran reliever in case they fail to land Yoshinobu Yamamoto

While the New York Yankees have their eyes set on Yoshinobu Yamamoto, they have a backup plan in mind with Jordan Hicks. They will look to pivot to Hicks if they fail to sign Yamamoto.

Yamamoto is the top-rated pitcher on the open market and has drawn interest from plenty of teams in the league. Hicks is a top-rated reliever and would be an instant upgrade to the team's bullpen.

Jordan Hicks is coming off a season with the St. Louis Cardinals and the Toronto Blue Jays, where he appeared in 25 games. During those appearances, he compiled a 2.63 ERA with 22 strikeouts on 24 innings of work.

The Yankees have been one of the busiest teams during the offseason so far. They already traded for Alex Verdugo and just acquired Juan Soto and Trent Grisham in a trade with the San Diego Padres.

Jordan Hicks would be a great fit for the Yankees

Jordan Hicks would be a great addition for the Yankees. Last season, Hicks averaged over 100 mph on his fastball and sinker, which proved to be tough for hitters.

However, he does not come without his risks. In 2019 Hicks had Tommy John surgery, and with his velocity, elbow issues are always a concern.

If the Bronx Bombers were to sign Hicks, he would likely be used in a setup role. The team already has Clay Holmes, who is poised to be the team's closer during the 2024 season.

Hicks is also just 27 years old, which makes him one of the younger free agents on the market. That has attracted a handful of teams to him. Some of these teams include the Houston Astros and Texas Rangers.

The Yankees will have some competition if they plan on going after the young reliever.

