Jordan Montgomery Free Agency: Red Sox expected to make 'significant offer' for World Series winner despite Yoshinobu Yamamoto's pursuit

2023 was a massive season for Jordan Montgomery. In addition to proving to the league that he can be counted among some of its most dominant starting arms, Montgomery also captured his first career World Series.

After coming to the Texas Rangers from the St. Louis Cardinals at the trade deadline, hhe started to pitch better than he ever had before. In his final 11 starts of the year coming with the Rangers, the South Carolinian went 4-2, posting a 2.79 ERA, and fanning 58 across 67 innings.

As such, when Montgomery declared free agency following his team's World Series victory, the market was very receptive. According to new information, it appears as though at least one team is clearing their schedule to make a serious run at the left-hander.

Per a recent piece from Scott Neville for NewsBreak, the Boston Red Sox are gearing up to make a big play for Montgomery. After a 2023 season that was plagued by sub-par starting pitching, Montgomery's addition will improve the Sox' rotation drastically. Neville claimed:

"One of the best pitchers available has been a long-rumored target of the Red Sox whose former team reportedly is in line todrop out of the bidding"

Neville drew on information divulged from MLB analyst Ken Rosenthal. In a December 8 piece in The Athletic, Rosenthal claimed that the Texas Rangers are apparently losing interest in re-signing Jordan Montgomery.

Rosenthal cited possibilities of the Rangers pursuing Clayton Kershaw and the fact that they has been dealing with the loss of local TV rights as possible indicators that Montgomery won't be staying.

"Got him again with the curveball! Jordan Montgomery strikes out Yordan Alvarez for the third time tonight!" - FOX Sports: MLB

The rumors of a possible Montgomery signing come against the backdrop of Yoshinobu Yamamoto's future. While the 25-year old Japanese ace is expected to ink a deal with the New York Yankees, the Red Sox have also been seen as a contender. Craig Breslow, who recently took up his role of chief baseball officer, will certainly be on the lookout for some big deals.

Whether Jordan Montgomery or Yamamoto, the Red Sox need starters

In 2023, Red Sox starters put up a combined ERA of 4.68, placing them third-last in the AL, and 22nd out of 30 MLB teams. As such, Breslow, a former pitcher, knows that some big arms need to be brought in.

Although the team has relative financial freedom, the choice between Jordan Montgomery and Yamamoto will likely be a binary one.

