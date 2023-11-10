Jordan Montgomery Free Agency: Top 5 landing spots for former Rangers ace LHP

Jordan Montgomery had a victorious 2023 MLB season with the Texas Rangers. The southpaw was accurate with his pitch placement and swerving velocities throughout the regular season, which he carried forward to the postseason. He was an integral part of Texas's journey toward their maiden Fall Classic title.

The 30-year-old LHP posted a 2.90 ERA while going 3-1 in the postseason. Montgomery's best years in baseball could not have come at a better time, as the veteran pitcher now enters free agency with a high valuation.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Jordan Montgomery will be rewarded with a sizable contract after a great postseason run with the World Series champion Rangers. Which team will give it to him?" - AndrewSFlorio

Arguably no ballclub would deny going after the lefty ace, but there are some franchises that are in dire need of some solid arms in the bullpen next season and will leave no stone unturned to lure Montgomery to their team.

Top 5 Landing Spots for Jordan Montgomery

1) St. Louis Cardinals

Despite their record, the St. Louis Cardinals have a talented roster. Having said that, St. Louis' rotation has to be drastically changed since it underperformed in 2023. This offseason, the Cardinals will need to add two or three starting pitchers at the very least, and Montgomery is a fantastic pitcher to get started with.

2) New York Yankees

Another team that is highly familiar with Jordan Montgomery and is seeking extra assistance in the rotation this winter is the New York Yankees. Before being traded to St. Louis in 2022, he played five and a half seasons in the Bronx. With 97 starts for the Yankees, he has a 3.94 ERA and a pretty healthy strikeout rate.

3) Texas Rangers

After being acquired by the Rangers, the left-hander had 11 starts with a 2.79 ERA. He had a 2.90 ERA in the postseason, including a 2 1/3-inning shutout relief effort in Game 7 of the ALCS after starting Game 5.

That is the stuff that legends are made of, and Texas will try to hold onto their left-handed ace. Jordan Montgomery will turn 31 in December, so he should have a few more productive years ahead of him.

"Jordan Montgomery Pitching Rangers vs Diamondbacks | 8/21/23 | MLB Highlights" - Paradigm Pitching

4) New York Mets

The New York Mets will be addressing their starting pitching rotation with a huge signing followed by two or three smaller ones to increase the depth of their bullpen. Yoshinobu Yamamoto is the top arm that the Mets are anticipated to pursue hard, but Montgomery may be a useful backup if they miss out on him.

5) Minnesota Twins

Sonny Gray improved for the Minnesota Twins this season with a 2.79 season ERA; nonetheless, he is currently a free agent. Jordan Montgomery, a younger alternative, would hold a top-end slot in the rotation alongside Pablo Lopez and Joe Ryan.