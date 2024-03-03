Jordan Montgomery news: Rangers willing to re-sign the former pitcher on a short-term deal, per insider

Jordan Montgomery has not decided on his team, despite reports suggesting that several are interested in the World Series-winning ace. Even as teams start the season with spring training games, Montgomery remains a free agent, at the suggestion of his agent, Scott Boras.

After assessing the market for Montgomery, Jon Heyman of the New York Post picked the Texas Rangers, with whom he won the World Series last year, as the probable destination for him.

In his recent newsletter, Heyman reported that the Boston Red Sox had contacted Montgomery, but there’s been no advancement since then. Meanwhile, the New York Mets are also in the queue but haven't made any public statements. And the Yankees are interested in Blake Snell, rather than reuniting with him.

“The Red Sox held a Zoom call, but it feels like ownership is concentrating on golf, soccer, hockey and expanding its sports empire,” said Heyman via New York Post.

“The Rangers RSN issue was resolved, but ownership incentive probably fell when they won the World Series (Montgomery helped there, ironically enough). The Mets have discussed it internally. The Yankees seem to prefer Snell. The Giants could be in play if they don’t get Snell,” he added.

At the same time, Heyman also speculated that the San Francisco Giants and Chicago Cubs might surprise everyone by entering into negotiation talks with Boras for Montgomery.

Jordan Montgomery’s potential landing spots

Although Jordan Montgomery has yet to win a personal title in his seven-year career, the 30-year-old has shown some great promise with his postseason performance for the Rangers in 2023.

In four games, he had a 2-1 record, pitching for 24.0 innings, and helped Texas win their maiden World Series last season. He also had a 2.79 ERA in the 11 games he started for them in the regular season.

After an expensive 2023 season, the Mets are saving their resource for the next offseason and focusing on a younger core this year, making them a hard choice for Jordan Montgomery. Jon Heyman also hinted at this possibility in a recent interview.

Among all the teams that are part of the rumor, the Rangers seem to make more sense. Their three core starting pitchers - Max Scherzer, Jacob deGrom, and Tyler Mahle - will be missing games until, at least, mid-season. To defend their crown this season, they are likely to pair Montgomery with Nathan Eovaldi.

As time passes, Jordan Montgomery will likely answer some calls sooner rather than later, and that will surely be the headline signing of the team.

