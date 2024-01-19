Jorge Soler Rumors: Insider believes 1 team is emerging as a 'frontrunner' for star hitter

In the ever-evolving landscape of MLB free agency, the Toronto Blue Jays are making significant strides to fortify their lineup with the potential addition of star slugger Jorge Soler. As the hitting market heats up, Insider Jon Heyman revealed that the Blue Jays are emerging as frontrunners for Soler, with the Arizona Diamondbacks and Boston Red Sox also expressing interest.

The Blue Jays’ pursuit of Soler comes after missing out on marquee free agent Shohei Ohtani. Seeking to add a power bat to their roster, Toronto has entered the fray alongside other interested teams, including the Seattle Mariners, Diamondbacks, Red Sox, Washington Nationals and Miami Marlins.

General Manager Ross Atkins has been actively exploring both free agent and trade options to bolster the position-player side of the Toronto Blue Jays’ roster. While defensive-oriented acquisitions like Kevin Kiermaier and Isaiah Kiner-Falefa have been added, the focus now shifts to securing a formidable offensive presence in Soler.

Jorge Soler is coming off a solid season with the Miami Marlins, where he showcased his power-hitting prowess. In 2023, the 31-year-old designated hitter posted impressive numbers, batting .250/.341/.512 with 36 home runs in 137 games. His offensive production earned him a well-deserved All-Star nod, and he opted for free agency by exercising his contract’s opt-out clause.

The Blue Jays, in their quest for offensive upgrades, align with Soler’s profile as a right-handed hitter. Despite Soler’s limited outfield appearances in recent seasons, there is a strategic opportunity for him to contribute in left field against left-handed pitchers, complementing left-handed hitters like Kiermaier and Daulton Varsho.

Jorge Soler has shown ups and downs throughout his career

While Soler’s offensive capabilities are evident, there remains an element of unpredictability in his performance, given his career marked by peaks and valleys. From a highly touted prospect in the Chicago Cubs system to a World Series MVP with the Atlanta Braves in 2021, Soler’s journey has been a roller-coaster of highs and lows.

Jorge Soler was named the 2021 World Series MVP.

MLB Trade Rumors projects a potential three-year, $45 million deal for Soler, considering both his offensive contributions and defensive limitations. The Blue Jays – facing competition mostly from the Mets and Boston Red Sox – are reportedly willing to offer Soler a multi-year deal, aiming to secure a powerful bat that could prove instrumental in their pursuit of postseason success.

As the Blue Jays navigate a competitive AL East landscape, Soler’s potential addition signifies a commitment to maintaining competitiveness amid strong divisional rivals. The coming days will reveal whether the Blue Jays can successfully outbid competitors and secure the services of the sought-after slugger, providing a significant boost to their offensive firepower for the upcoming season.

