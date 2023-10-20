Houston Astros slugger Jose Abreu has blasted the American League Chapionship Series wide open with a three-run home run against the Texas Rangers on Thursday. The Astros entered the game trailing 2-1 in the ALCS but have put in another impressive performance in the fourth game to make the series interesting again. Abreu hammered a Cody Bradford pitch into left center field to increase his team's lead to 7-3 on the night, stunning fans across social media.

Jose Abreu made a huge name for himself in his home country of Cuba before defecting to play in the MLB by joining the Chicago White Sox in 2013. After spending nine seasons with them, he signed a three-year, $58.5 million contract with the Astros in November last year. While many believed his best days were behind him, he may yet have a final say this year.

The Astros started Thursday's game well, taking a 3-0 lead in the first inning. However, the Rangers responded to make the score even before Abreu lauched a three-run home run to turn the tide in Houston's favour. Chas McCormick went on to smash a two-run homer later in the seventh to increase their lead. Fans have been lifted with new hope after seeing flashes of what their Cuban slugger is capable of and have been going crazy over social media.

"Guiding us through the playoffs," wrote one fan on Twitter.

"He is so back," added another.

Chas McCormick completes the Astros' comeback inspired by Jose Abreu

The Houston Astros have managed to tie the ALCS against the Texas Rangers after recording the second win with a 10-3 victory on Thursday. Cuban slugger Jose Abreu provided the game-changing moment of the night with a three-run blast in the fourth inning to give his team the upper hand. Left fielder Chas McCormick then took the game away with a two-run moonshot in the seventh.

With the series now tied at 2-2, the next three games promises plenty of action as the two sides make their bid towards a World Series challenge.