Jose Suarez Trade Rumors: Top 3 landing spots for Angels pitcher following atrocious start to season

Jose Suarez has not made the start to the 2023 season that he had hoped for. The 25-year-old pitcher of the Los Angeles Angels has struggled mightily for the club, posting a 10.26 ERA through 16.2 innings this season. While that number is dreadful, Angels manager Phil Nevin has announced that Suarez will remain in the pitching rotation.

Although he will remain in the rotation, it will be on a game-to-game basis. This is unwelcome news for fans, who have been disappointed by Suarez's awful performances so far. While early in the season, some fans have already been calling for his removal from the rotation, and in some cases, the team entirely.

Beyond The Halo @BeyondTheHalo Jose Suarez let down his teammates, the team, the entire organization, and the fans.



He follows up 3 bad starts with a 4th one that puts the team in a massive hole.



He makes me feel like an idiot for ever defending him and believing in his 2021-2022 seasons. Jose Suarez let down his teammates, the team, the entire organization, and the fans.He follows up 3 bad starts with a 4th one that puts the team in a massive hole.He makes me feel like an idiot for ever defending him and believing in his 2021-2022 seasons.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Jose Suarez let down his teammates, the team, the entire organization, and the fans. He follows up 3 bad starts with a 4th one that puts the team in a massive hole. He makes me feel like an idiot for ever defending him and believing in his 2021-2022 seasons." - @BeyondTheHalo

While there is a chance that Suarez could bounce back, his time as a starter for the Angels appears to be nearing an end. Here is a closer look at three teams that may take on the struggling, yet young pitcher.

The Los Angeles Dodgers could be a great, surprising destination for Jose Suarez

While this may not be the first team that comes to mind, the Los Angeles Dodgers may be willing to take a flier on Suarez. Although he has been inconsistent throughout his career, few teams have been as successful as the Dodgers at getting the most out of seemingly average pitchers.

Last season, the Los Angeles Dodgers turned journeyman Tyler Anderson into an All-Star. If they can do that with Anderson, who's to say that they can't do the same with a much younger pitcher?

The Tampa Bay Rays are another franchise that get the most out of their pitchers

While Jose Suarez ending up on a World Series contender seems far-fetched, the fact that he has shown glimpses of becoming a breakout star could make him intriguing. Much like the Dodgers, the Tampa Bay Rays have time and time again developed elite pitchers that teams have given up on.

At 25 years old, Suarez has plenty of time to develop, and if any team could do that, it will be Tampa Bay. Given his dreadful season so far, he would likely come at a discount, which could make him worth gambling on.

G-dong @ItsRizaldy Get rid of jose suarez, trade him with a better starting pitcher Get rid of jose suarez, trade him with a better starting pitcher

"Get rid of jose suarez, trade him with a better starting pitcher" - @ItsRizaldy

The Kansas City Royals could flip a veteran for Suarez

The Kansas City Royals are set for a long season thanks to their lowly 6-18 record. In a year where Kansas City is focusing on developing its young talent, winning is a low priority. This is why they could be an ideal trade partner for the Angels, who desperately need to prove they can build a strong roster around Shohei Ohtani.

"Trade Jose Suarez for Aroldis Chapman" - @sanchez_j11

If the Royals are interested in taking on the struggling 25-year-old pitcher, they could easily send Aroldis Chapman to Los Angeles in exchange for Jose Suarez. While both pitchers have been inconsistent in recent years, the timelines of both clubs and pitchers fit better if they are traded for one another.

Poll : 0 votes