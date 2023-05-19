Jose Trevino Injury Update: Health status and expected recovery timetable for Yankees catcher

It's been a season plagued by injuries for the New York Yankees with Jose Trevino becoming the latest member of the team to hit the IL. The Gold Glove-winning catcher was placed on the 10-day IL by the Yankees due to a left hamstring strain. Kyle Higashioka is expected to take over the majority of the catching duties in Trevino's absence.

While the injury is currently considered to be a minor one, the fact that the team deemed it necessary to place the catcher on the injured reserve is never comforting. It's difficult to assess a timeline for hamstring injuries as they are not only unpredictable but have a high tendency to be reaggravated easily.

The Yankees made a subsequent roster move in the wake of the injury by recalling 25-year-old Ben Rortvedt from the minor leagues. Through 14 minor league games this season, Rortvedt has a .327 batting average with 3 home runs and 10 RBIs, which makes this promotion an intriguing one for the Yankees.

"Yankees announce that Jose Trevino is headed to the injured list with a hamstring strain. Ben Rortvedt has been called up and will likely play in a game with the Yankees for the first time this week" - @TalkinYanks

Last season, Jose Trevino not only won the American League Gold Glove award for the top defensive catcher but also the Platinum Glove for the top overall defender in the AL. However, while he has struggled to repeat his elite level from last season, it will be a noticeable loss for the New York Yankees who are battling in baseball's toughest division.

Jose Trevino's value to the club comes on defense as he has not provided much with the bat in his hat this season, posting a .219 batting average with 3 home runs and 11 RBIs through 30 games.

Jose Trevino is the latest in the long list of New York Yankees to be placed on the IL

Jose Trevino joins a seemingly endless list of injured New York Yankees on the IL, including former MVPs Josh Donaldson and Giancarlo Stanton, as well as pitcher Luis Severino. In total, New York has 13 players on the IL, which makes their 25-20 record all the more impressive considering the circumstances.

Another notable Yankees on the IL is Carlos Rodon, who signed a six-year, $162 million contract with the club in the offseason, however, he is yet to appear in a game for the Bronx Bombers.

