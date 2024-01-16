Josh Hader Free Agency Update: MLB insider predicts Yankees to meet coveted closer's lofty fee

Pitcher Josh Hader returned to his former glory as a member of the San Diego Padres in 2023. However, despite having a resounding rebound of a season, the closer remains a free agent.

According to several sources, including those stemming from MLB analyst Bob Nightengale, the reasons behind this may be simple - Hader is asking for two much money. Per a recent column by Nightengale, Hader wants no less than $100 million spread across five seasons.

Josh Hader is the most dominant closer in the MLB

As a member of the San Diego Padres last season, Hader went 2-3, posting a 1.28 ERA alongside some 33 saves across 56 innings. For the left-handed Maryland-native, the season represented a strong improvement from his 2022 campaign, one that saw Hader finish with a 5.22 ERA, marking the first time he finished a season with an earned run figure over 4.

Despite the strong performance, teams have been hesitant to ink the 29-year old. However, some new information suggests that one of the most deep-pocketed teams in baseball might be interested in picking up Josh Hader.

From Bowden

According to MLB analyst Jim Bowden, the New York Yankees may be the team best suited to offer Hader what he wants. The Yankees' bullpen had the lowest ERA in baseball last year, and adding an arm like Hader's will pose some incredible benefits, including the freedom to move 2023 closer Clay Holmes to the set-up role.

After trading for Hader's former teammate Juan Soto, the Yankees have had a relatively quiet offseason. The team missed out on Japanese free agent Yoshinobu Yamamoto, as well as 2023 NL Cy Young winner Blake Snell. They were, however, able to agree to terms with former Chicago Cubs pitcher Marcus Stroman, inking the starter to a two-year deal worth $37.5 million.

Small list of teams can meet Josh Hader's lofty asking price

Of the small grouping of MLB clubs with enough cash reserves to make a play for Hader, the Yankees are one of the fleeting few. Now, with the interest seemingly confirmed, Hader will need to hope that GM Brian Cashman's team is not bluffing, lest he prices himself out of a job for next year.

If Hader agrees to a deal over $102, he will eclipse Mets' closer Edwin Diaz' $102 pledge from his team. Whether or not that dream will become a reality remains to be determined.

