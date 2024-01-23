Josh Hader Signing: Astros DFA Matt Gage to make room for 5x All star pitcher

On January 22, the Houston Astros agreed to terms with Josh Hader on a five-year, $95 million contract. The news came after a prolongued period for the esteemed closer on the free agency market, which many attribute to Hader asking for too much money.

Originally, it was claimed that the left-hander was asking for a five-year commitment worth $100 million, a sum that would set the contractual record for a bullpen arm. Currently, Mets closer Edwin Diaz' three-year, $102 million deal holds that title.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Josh Hader is back in Houston" - MLB Network

As a member of the San Diego Padres last season, Hader set a high bar. In 61 appearances, the Maryland-native went 2-3, posting a 1.28 ERA alongside 33 saves. He will join an Astros bullpen that had the fourt-lowest earned run average in the AL last season.

In order to make room for Josh Hader in their bullpen, the Houston Astros have released Matt Gage. Gage, 30, was claimed off of waivers from the Toronto Blue Jays last season. Also a southpaw, Gage only appeared in five games for the Astros last season, surrendering a pair of earned runs in 6.2 innings of work.

Expand Tweet

"The Astros have designated left-hander Matt Gage for assignment, per Chandler Rome of The Athletic. As relayed by Rome, the club’s signing of left-hander Josh Hader could be made official soon and this move will open a roster…" - Brett Murphy

Last season, Alex Pressly was used in the closing role for the Houston Astros. Through 65 appearances, Pressly amassed a 3.58 ERA, recording 31 saves. It is not yet clear whether Pressly and Hader will be used in tandem as closers, or if Pressly will transition to a set-up role, paving the way for Hader to work in a closing capacity.

Josh Hader's deal in Houston does not come without sacrifice for the team

Although releasing Matt Gage may not be the end of the world for the Astros, other decisions will need to be made on account of this deal. Although Houston is not a poor team, both Alex Bregman and Jose Altuve will become free agents after the end of the season. With both likely looking for 100 million or more, GM Dana Brown will need to balance this succession of massive contracts.

Regardless, Josh Hader undoubtedly brings a wealth of talent and experience to the team. All Astros fans can do is hope that the 29-year old will be worth it.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.