Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Josh Lowe helped his side to victory over the Toronto Blue Jays with a walk-off single in the ninth inning on Saturday night. The Rays' 7-6 victory ties the series as they battle it out for a postseason spot. Lowe launched a three-run homer in the first inning and then hit a walk-off single deep in the ninth to win the game, leaving fans amazed with his performance.

As Yandy Diaz put the Rays in the lead with an early solo homer, Lowe followed that with a three-run moonshot which gave them a comfortable lead early on. The Blue Jays eventually fought back in the sixth inning and took the lead in the eighth.

However, Curtis Mead hit a game-tying RBI single in the bottom of the ninth and Lowe came on to finish the job with a walk-off single. Fans were left charged up after the thrilling game and took to social media to react to the amazing clutch performance.

"He is as clutch as it gets," wrote one fan on Twitter. "Our savior," added another.

Josh Lowe was selected by the Tampa Bay Rays in the 2016 MLB Draft and made his major league debut in September 2021. He played 52 games in 2022 and has shown considerable growth over this year. His performance against the Blue Jays has been a perfect example of that, as he took his HR tally to 19 for the year.

Junior Caminero makes MLB debut as Josh Lowe saves the day for the Rays

Twenty-year-old Junior Caminero made his MLB debut for the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday night and showed plenty of promise, recording his first career hit and his first single.

Meanwhile, Josh Lowe stole the spotlight with his clutch performance that saw the Rays edge past the Toronto Blue Jays, setting up the perfect series finale between the two sides chasing a postseason spot.