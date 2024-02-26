Juan Soto News: Mets among favorites to land Yankees slugger in free agency next winter, per insider

The New York Mets are reportedly interested in Dominican outfielder Juan Soto. The team wants to strengthen its roster and is considering signing him as a free agent next year when he will be available in free agency.

According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the Mets may already be ‘among the favorites’ to add the star slugger after the 2024 season. The team wants to improve its offense to turn themselves into World Series contenders. Their last Fall Classic appearance was in 2015 and they haven't won the holy grail since 1986.

The three-time All-Star is currently with the New York Yankees following his blockbuster trade from the San Diego Padres. Even though the Yankees look set to offer an extension to Juan Soto after the season, chances of him exploring his options in free agency remain.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Soto will be a free agent after the upcoming season. Given his agent Scott Boras’ reputation of securing extremely lucrative deals in free agency for his clients, Soto could be expected to land a big deal next winter.

He is a four-time Silver slugger who helped the Washington Nationals win the World Series in 2019 and has a batting average of .284, 160 homers and 483 RBI throughout his six seasons in the major leagues.

Three-run homer vs. Blue Jays was the first of many for Juan Soto in pinstripes

On Sunday, Juan Soto made his spring training debut in pinstripes in a game against the Toronto Blue Jays and didn’t miss the chance to wow fans in his first game. Soto’s three-run homer helped the Yankees win 12-6 against the Blue Jays.

The home run, which went 428 feet and had an exit velocity of 110.1 miles per hour, gave the team a 7-1 lead. Soto was hitting second in the lineup ahead of Aaron Judge finishing 1-for-2 with a home run, three RBI and two runs.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.