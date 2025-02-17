Juan Soto reveals key self-improvement goals after $765,000,000 Mets move

The New York Mets are considered as one of the top contenders for the National League pennant after signing Juan Soto to a 15-year, $765 million contract during this offseason. The expectations from the fanbase are sky-high for the four-time All-Star slugger, who has already carved out a formidable reputation over his seven-year major league career.

Yet Juan Soto is not willing to rest on his laurels and intends to improve every facet of his game. He has underlined baserunning as the primary area that he wants to focus on getting better this year. Soto also revealed that he has been working hard to improve his defense as he is targeting a Gold Glove to add to his list of accolades at some point in his career.

Juan Soto had arrived for his maiden spring training camp with the New York Mets this week, with a large crowd of fans gathering to receive him. Soto gave a press conference at the Mets training facility in Port St. Lucie, Florida, on Sunday. Jake Mitts from Yahoo Sports quizzed him about the skills that he'd like to improve upon this season. [15:00 - 16:15]

"Every aspect of my game," Soto replied. "Definitely, the running part is huge for me. I had to be better.

"I can improve on my defense," he added. "Like I say every year, it's been so close to that Gold Glove. I try to be better every day, every year, so I can get closer and closer to that. That's a big focus for me. I want to be part of that group right there. I've been close the past couple of years, and I think I have a really good chance."

Baserunning and defense are considered to be the two biggest drawbacks of Soto, but he has seemingly improved in both departments and was even nominated for a Gold Glove last year.

Just go out there and get the job done: Juan Soto on handling the pressure from rival fans

Juan Soto arrived for his first spring training camp as a Met (Image Source: IMAGN)

Juan Soto had an outstanding 2024 season with the New York Yankees, becoming a darling of their fanbase, before rejecting the team in free agency and choosing to join the New York Mets instead. He later riled the Yankees fans even further by claiming that New York was a "Mets town" upon signing for the team. Soto revealed how he intends to respond to the animosity from rival fans.

"Winning games," Soto answered. "That's all you've got to do. You don't have to talk too much. You just go out there and get the job done."

Soto posted a career-high 41 home runs and 109 RBIs during the regular season to finish third in the American League MVP race last year. He had an excellent postseason as well, batting .327/.469/.633 with four homers and nine RBIs along with an OPS of 1.101.

