Juan Soto Rumors: Cubs eyeing high stakes pursuit of Yankees slugger next winter, per insider

Juan Soto has been phenomenal in the Grapefruit League. The Dominican star led the New York Yankees with a batting average of .484 and 10 RBIs, including four home runs, in 11 games.

At the age of 25, Soto already has three All-Star nods, four Silver Slugger awards, and a World Series in 2019, picking interest from several teams as a highly sought candidate if he becomes a free agent next year.

One of these teams is the Chicago Cubs, as mentioned by Rich Eberwein of FanSided's Cubbies Crib in his recent newsletter about the Cubs' free agent targets for 2025.

“This is definitely the most unrealistic option, but one that would arguably have the best chance of paying off,” Eberwein said.

“No matter who gives Juan Soto his next contract, which will be a mega-deal worthy of the record books, there’s little doubt that his employer will be happy because he has proven to produce at the highest level year after year.”

Although it's unlikely that the Yankees will let go of Soto after just one season, they have yet to offer him an extension. This could be an opportunity for other teams to make a move if Soto chooses to test his free agency due to his high market demand.

Last December, Tim Britton of The Athletic projected a 14-year, $540 million contract with an average salary of $38.5 million per season for the teams interested in negotiating with Soto. On the other hand, for the Yankees, the extension offer is $575 million for 15 years.

Why does Juan Soto make sense for the Cubs?

The Chicago Cubs signed Cody Bellinger for an $80 million contract spanning three years, who reportedly left a $200 million deal to rejoin his former team. The terms of the agreement include two opt-outs after each season, providing Bellinger with more flexibility during his tenure.

Last year, he was awarded the Comeback Player of the Year for leading the team with a .307/.356/.525 stat line while recording 97 RBIs, including 26 home runs in 130 games.

His versatility in covering first base and outfield gave the Cubs more options in their lineup. However, If Bellinger chooses to leave, the Cubs will need to search for an offensive outfielder, and Juan Soto fits well for that role.

Moreover, if Bellinger stays and the Cubs acquire Soto in 2025, it would be an excellent addition to their lineup. Along with Seiya Suzuki and the Cubs’ rising prospect Pete Crow-Armstrong, Soto could manage the outfield while Bellinger focuses on the infield.

