Juan Soto Trade Rumors: Padres reportedly listening to trade offers on top offensive star 

Recent reports suggest the San Diego Padres are now officially considering offers from fellow teams to trade the young ace. This would be the second year in a row that Juan Soto is being considered to be traded.

It was only last year that the Padres acquired Soto from the Washington Nationals, only to put him back on the trade market the very next year.

MLB Deadline News posted about the possibility of the Padres' hearing offers on Soto, as informed by Baseball columnist Jon Heyman.

Heyman notes San Diego would need to be “blown away” to move Soto and a Soto trade is “unlikely.” The #Padres are listening to offers for OF Juan Soto, per @JonHeymanHeyman notes San Diego would need to be “blown away” to move Soto and a Soto trade is “unlikely.” pic.twitter.com/Pwv0dwf8ME

Why are the San Diego Padres looking forward to trading the offensive star, Juan Soto?

Juan Soto #22 of the San Diego Padres looks back to the dugout after hitting a solo home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates July 25, 2023 at Petco Park in San Diego, California. (Photo by Denis Poroy/Getty Images)

The San Diego Padres had entered this MLB season with the expectation of making it to the postseason. However, they’ve been disappointing themselves.

The first half of the season is done away with now, but the Padres are still holding a record of 44-50 and are 7.5 games away from the NL’s final Wild Card race.

What can save the Padres now is a major change in the team’s lineup. For that, the club is currently looking to trade some players and hope that the replacements would help the team to the postseason.

Juan Soto is all set to become a free agent after the next season. That leaves a room of 1.5 years for the Padres to have control of his deal.

However, owing to current scenarios, the Padres might not want to entertain the high cost of retaining the player, which explains why the team has put the All-Star player on the trade market and is listening to trade offers on him.