Juan Soto Trade: Top 3 destinations as Padres look to reshuffle the deck

A Juan Soto trade is now considered a "when" and not an "if." By all accounts, the San Diego Padres are poised to move on from their recent acquisition and that likely means that several teams at least have piqued interest. While one team has emerged as a favorite thus far, a trade anywhere can't be ruled out. These three teams, however, make the most sense for a deal:

Top Juan Soto trade destinations

3) Seattle Mariners

The Seattle Mariners currently have the third-worst depth in left field via Fangraphs. By their estimations, it's a glaring hole that needs to be fixed. If they want to contend, which they do, pairing Juan Soto with Julio Rodriguez is a major way to do it.

It might only be for a year, but they could go all in and try to make waves in 2024 if they made a deal like this. If they were to re-sign him, there's hardly a better outfield than the one that features Soto and Rodriguez.

2) Los Angeles Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers are only slightly above the Mariners on that list, so left field is a major need for them as well. Once again, it would likely be a rental, but they might not care.

They're the favorites to add Shohei Ohtani and a lineup featuring Soto, Ohtani, Freddie Freeman, Will Smith and Mookie Betts would arguably make them the World Series favorites. If not, they can regroup and consider re-signing Soto in free agency afterward or spending the funds elsewhere.

1) New York Yankees

The New York Yankees need Juan Soto perhaps more than most. They're in desperate need of a few things: another reliable offensive player, a left-handed bat, and a corner outfielder. Soto checks all those boxes, so it's no surprise that the two teams are in talks.

They're reportedly far apart, but the expectation is that he'll be dealt eventually and the Yankees make the most sense and appear to be the most interested as well.

