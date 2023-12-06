Juan Soto Update: Padres star's much talked about Yankees switch 'gaining steam' after early hiccups

After reports from MLB analyst Jon Heyman doused rumors of a trade involving Juan Soto and the New York Yankees last week, the narrative seems to shift. Now, it appears as though the four-time Silver Slugger is very much back on the table.

Jack Curry of YES Network reported that talks between the Yankees and the San Diego Padres have intensified. Concurring was analyst Jon Heyman, who confirmed that trade talks were indeed "gaining steam".

"Yankees Soto talks are gaining steam. @JackCurryYES called a trade "likely"" - Jon Heyman

Initially, indications came out of the MLB Winter Meetings that Soto's team, the San Diego Padres, were looking for some big-time Yankees relievers in return. While it was originally thought that the Yankees were not willing to give up these pitchers, things appear to have changed.

With a reliever ERA of 3.34 in 2023, the Yankees had the best bullpen in baseball. Central to this success were named like Michael King and Jhony Brito, two names who have now been linked to a possible Juan Soto trade.

Moreover, it has been stipulated the the New York Yankees could be shipping out some young talent for Soto. Young pitcher Drew Thorpe, as well as Gold Glove shortstop Anthony Volpe have both been mentioned in ongoing commentary.

2023 saw Juan Soto win the fourth Silver Slugger of his career after hitting .275/.410/.519 with 109 RBIs, a career-high 35 home runs, and a league-best 132 walks. Despite the strong campaign, financial concerns for the Padres appear to be driving their entertainment of trade talks involving Soto.

"Juan Soto hits his career-high 35th home run!" - Talkin' Baseball

The Padres had the third-highest payroll in baseball last year, third to the Yankees and New York Mets. Already forced to wave goodbye to 2023 NL Cy Young winner Blake Snell, the financial obligations of the team to players like Manny Machado, Xander Bogaerts, and Fernando Tatis Jr. make it difficult to envision a scenario wherein Soto could be re-signed for the money he will undoubtedly be asking for.

Juan Soto will bring another dimension of power to the hopeful Yankees

2023 was a season that saw the Yankees narrowly miss their first last-place divisional finish since the 1990 season. Although the reasons for this were multiple, the fact that the Bronx Bombers scored nearly 150 fewer runs played a big role.

Although it will cost them pieces of their bullpen, the run creating capabilities that Juan Soto has will be a hard thing for GM Brian Cashman to pass up.

