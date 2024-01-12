Juan Soto Update: Star hitter agrees to a $31,000,000 contract with the Yankees to avoid arbitration

On Thursday, it was announced that the New York Yankees and Juan Soto avoided arbitration heading into the 2024 season. The two sides agreed to a $31,000,000 salary, per Joel Sherman.

Soto has now set a new record for the largest contract given to an arbitration-eligible player. He beat out Shohei Ohtani's $30 million salary that he received last season.

Juan Soto was the biggest name the Yankees have and will likely sign this offseason. He is coming off a season with the San Diego Padres, where he hit .275/.410/.519 with a career-high 35 home runs.

Soto also played in all 162 regular season games during the 2023 season. Given how often much of the Bronx Bombers' core was injured last season, the team could use some durability.

The power-hitting outfielder will undoubtedly provide a boost in the middle of an already powerful lineup. The upcoming season will be important for the Yankees as they look to put their lackluster 2023 season behind them.

Can Juan Soto build on his impressive 2023 season to help the New York Yankees?

St. Louis Cardinals v San Diego Padres

Yankees fans are ready to get the 2024 season underway after a miserable 2023 season. The team finished the regular season with a record of 82-80, placing them fourth in the AL East.

Fans have hope with the addition of All-Star outfielder Juan Soto, and many insiders see him having a career year. Streamer is projecting Soto to hit a career-high 38 home runs with a wRC+ of 170.

It would be hard to count out this team if Soto can put up those numbers with Aaron Judge poised to have another big year. Judge is coming off a season where he hit 37 home runs while missing 56 games.

Expect the Yankees to be a much better team than what they showed last season.

