Julio Teheran heads for Triple-A Nashville as Brewers veteran pitcher goes unclaimed on waivers

Julio Teheran was sent by the Brewers to Triple-A Nashville after Milwaukee designated him for assignment last week.

The veteran pitcher's waiver status being unclaimed was practically guaranteed. At the end of the season, he will return to free agency, so playing for another club would have disqualified him from playoff participation.

Julio Teheran could now enter the market a few weeks early. He may also decide to remain with the team in case they decide to use him in the postseason run.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Julio Teheran's baseball career

Julio Teheran made his professional debut in 2008 by pitching for the Danville Braves after signing with the Atlanta Braves on Jul. 3, 2007.

Teheran made his major league debut on May 7 against the Philadelphia Phillies and was the #1 prospect in the Atlanta Braves system and overall, according to Baseball America, before the 2011 campaign.

On Sept. 8, Teheran beat the New York Mets to win his first game in the major leagues. On Baseball America's 2011 Minor League All Star squad, he was selected as a starting pitcher. Baseball America regarded Teheran as the second-best right-handed pitcher heading into the 2012 season, and he was ranked sixth overall among prospects.

On Feb. 14, 2014, Teheran agreed a six-year, $32.4 million agreement with the Braves. He received his first All-Star Game selection and was chosen for the 2014 MLB All-Star Game.

On Dec. 21, 2019, Teheran and the Los Angeles Angels reached an agreement on a $9 million, one-year contract. Teherán agreed a minor league deal with the Detroit Tigers in 2021, which came with a spring training invitation.

Teheran and the Milwaukee Brewers agreed a one-year big league deal on May 23, 2023. He had a 3-5 record and a 4.40 ERA with 50 strikeouts in 71+2/3 innings pitched in 14 games (11 starts) for Milwaukee. The Brewers designated Teherán for assignment on Sept. 29.