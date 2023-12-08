Jung Hoo Lee Free Agency: Padres leading race for Korean OF after Juan Soto's Yankees switch

After trading away Juan Soto on Wednesday, the San Diego Padres have turned their interest to Korean free agent outfielder Jung Hoo Lee. The Kiwoom Heroes posted Lee on Monday, making him available to all 30 MLB clubs.

Lee is a centerfielder and has a great track record in the KBO. He was the Rookie of the Year in 2017 and was the league's MVP during the 2022 season. At only 25 years old, he is one of the younger free agents on the open market.

With the hole San Diego now has in their outfield, they could get aggressive in their pursuit of Lee. Not only can he make noise on the offensive side of things, but he is also a great defender.

Jung Hoo Lee would have no problems commanding the outfield at Petco Park. He has plus speed and a big baseball IQ, thanks to his father, Jeong Beom Lee, who enjoyed a 19-year career in the KBO. Jeong still holds the KBO record with 84 stolen bases in a single season.

The Padres are not the only one interested in Jung Hoo Lee

While the Padres are interested in Jung Hoo Lee, they are not the only ones. The San Francisco Giants are paying close attention to the outfield market and like what they see from Lee.

The Giants have been scouting Lee since last February. They know his game and would love to have him roaming the outfield at Oracle Park. San Francisco has missed out on star free agents in the past, and Lee could be just that.

Lee has never hit under .318 during a season and can play all three outfield positions. He will be a great addition to whichever team is lucky enough to sign him during free agency.

