Jung Hoo Lee Posting: Yankees join race for Korean sensation after concerns on Cody Bellinger

Jung Hoo Lee is expected to post to MLB very soon, and he could be the answer in the outfield for the New York Yankees. They've suffered some injuries and need outfielders to add this year.

According to the New York Post, more than 20 teams are expected to express some interest in the outfielder. Jung Hoo Lee isn't getting as much attention or hype as either Yoshinobu Yamamoto or Shota Imagana, but teams are expected to be active on Lee.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The San Diego Padres, the Yankees and the San Francisco Giants are expected to be the biggest players for the outfielder when he arrives in the MLB. He's expected to get around $10 million AAV over a five or so year-long contract.

The Yankees depth chart is very thin on outfielders. Aaron Judge is cemented in right field, and Oswaldo Cabrera can play outfield as well as infield. Minor league prospects also play, but there's not many healthy players ready to step into a starting role in the New York outfield.

Yankees may opt for Jung Hoo Lee over Cody Bellinger

Reports have surfaced that Cody Bellinger, who seems like an excellent option for the Yankees, may not be their target after all. Some expect a regression after he burst back onto the scene in a contract year, and MLB reporter Jon Heyman says there are mixed feelings within the organization.

Could Jung Hoo Lee be headed to the Bronx?

If the Yankees do pass on Bellinger, a left-handed power bat with excellent outfield defense, they could well save a lot of money and take less risk by signing Jung Hoo Lee.

Bellinger is expected to get around $200 million, and many believe he may not be worth the risk. He was a Rookie of the Year and an MVP, but he followed that up with three straight years of subpar play with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Expand Tweet

In one year, he's reverted back to the earlier form, but the risk one takes in signing him is that the 2020-2022 stretch comes back at some point. For the Yankees, they may not be able to afford such a risk after their dismal 2023.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.