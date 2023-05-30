Jurickson Profar Trade Destinations: Top 3 landing spots for the versatile veteran

Versatility cannot be underestimated when it comes to the postseason, which is why Jurickson Profar could be an intriguing target at the trade deadline. The 30-year-old utility man was expected to draw plenty of interest this past offseason, however, Profar's free agent market dried up, eventually signing a one-year deal with the Colorado Rockies.

There is a chance that Jurickson Profar was unable to sign a deal simply on the economics and not a lack of interest. His eventual $7.75 million deal with Colorado may simply have been too expensive for the teams that were hoping to sign the talented utility man.

With the Colorado Rockies likely to be sellers at the trade deadline, many expect the club to offload several of their veterans and pending free agents, with Jurickson Profar among those names.

Here is a look at three possible destinations for the 10-year pro if he is dealt by the Colorado Rockies.

#1 - The New York Yankees were reportedly interested in Jurickson Profar this offseason

The New York Yankees are one of the top contenders in the American League, however, there is one weakness that the team has yet to address and that is left field. The team has experimented with several options, including the likes of Jake Bauers and Isiah Kiner-Falefa, however, neither is a permanent solution in left field.

In addition, the fact that the Yankees released veteran Aaron Hicks earlier this month makes the situation more dire. Profar would not only provide the Bronx Bombers with a proven talent, but one with better on-base skills than IKF, Bauers, or Hicks.

#2 - The Miami Marlins could be surprise buyers at the trade deadline

After nearly two months of action, the Miami Marlins themselves in second place in a loaded National League East with a record of 28-26. While this may be a result of their divisional rivals performing poorly instead of the Marlins performing well, either way, they could find themselves looking to add players before the trade deadline.

Jurickson Profar could be an intriguing addition to the Marlins for the same reason I mentioned earlier in this piece: his versatility. Throughout Profar's career, he has played every defensive position outside of catcher, which could make him the ideal depth piece for Miami.

#3 - The Milwaukee Brewers are another team that could benefit from Jurickson Profar's versatility

The Milwaukee Brewers are currently leading the National League Central with a 28-25 record, two games ahead of the Pittsburgh Pirates. While The Brewers have a solid lineup, if they hope to make a deep postseason run, they will likely need to add players before the trade deadline.

Milwaukee is relying on unproven young players such as Brice Turang and Joey Wiemer, which could prove to be detrimental in the postseason. Jurickson Profar could provide the Brewers with a steady, veteran presence in the lineup if these young players continue to struggle.

