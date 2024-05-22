“Just a terrible managed game”; “Gave up six runs to a team that can’t hit” - Yankees fans upset as team drops second consecutive game

New York Yankees fans were left furious after their team fell to a 6-3 defeat to the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday. It was their second defeat in as many games this week.

Despite coming into the series in red hot form after sweeping the Minnesota Twins and the Chicago White Sox last week, New York has been unable to deal with the Mariners.

Tuesday's game ended in heavy defeat for the Bronx Bombers, which was especially tough to swallow for the fans, who were excited about a good run the MLB as they reacted on social media.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Just a terrible managed game,” tweeted one fan.

“Gave up six runs to a team that can’t hit,” added another.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

"What a terrible journey," wrote @jairssz on X.

"Mid can't beat Mariners," added @nymike41.

"We're literally a better team why are we doing this," wrote @known2slayfish.

Despite losing two consecutive games against the Seattle Mariners, the New York Yankees remain atop their division with a commanding 33-17 record for the season.

However, fans were left frustrated as both their offense and pitching staff put in a lackluster performance on the night, just when they thought that the team was putting together a winning streak in the MLB.

New York starter Clarke Schmidt gave up a two-run homer in the second and lasted only five innings, while bullpen arms Dennis Santana and Clayton Andrews had forgettable outings.

The Yankees lineup struggled as well, recording only five hits in the entire game, and the only RBI hit came from a Gleyber Torres three-run homer. It was the kind of performance that left fans fearing for a losing streak.

Mariners starter Bryan Woo contains the Yankees with six scoreless innings

Despite the fact that fans are busy criticizing the New York Yankees lineup, take nothing away from Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Bryan Woo's performance on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old righty threw six scoreless innings on the night, allowing only two hits and recording seven strikeouts. It's the second time that Woo has shut out the New York offense, having achieved the feat in last year's MLB season as well.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback