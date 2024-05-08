"Justified as part of the quality of life" - MLB boss Rob Manfred touts economic benefits of public funding for MLB stadiums

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred has come out in support of local and state governments putting up cash to offset the costs for clubs. The league's top executive's calls come amidst a renewed debate on the subject among the league's owners.

The commissioner was speaking on Monday at the Associated Press Sports Editors Commissioners Meetings when he made the comments. According to Manfred, who has held his position since 2015:

"There has been a long history of public financing of not just baseball but sports venues in general. Expenditure, public funds that people have seen as justified as part of the quality of life and entertainment opportunities available to residents in particular cities, as well as an economic driver."

Referring to public money being earmarked for building and renovating ballparks as an "economic driver", Rob Manfred placed MLB's support firmly state lobbying, claiming that governments typically see their investment yield strong returns from related consumer expenditure, and the tax revenue that follows.

The current debate regarding the entitlement of MLB clubs to public funds came as a result of rumors stemming from St. Louis Cardinals owner William DeWitt's plan to ask the Missouri government for money to renovate Busch Field. DeWitt used similar rhetoric to that employed by Manfred, arguing that his team had contributes millions to the state's tax base every season.

Manfred was one of the leading voices behind the Oakland Athletics' planned relocation to Las Vegas by 2028. Despite the fact that the State of Nevada has pledged $380 million to the construction of the new stadium, it is unlikely to be completed for several years, a move that prompted the A's temporary move to Sacramento, which will begin next season.

"MLB commissioner Rob Manfred defends owner pleas for public funding for stadiums: Part of 'quality of life'" - CBS Sports: MLB

Despite Rob Manfred's empassioned plea, the notion of MLB teams receiving grant money is far from new. Among the examples are the Cincinnati Reds, who got the local government to buy the stadium and lease it back, as well as the Texas Rangers of the 1990s, who were then owned by the Bush family.

Rob Manfred eyes increased cooperation with public sector

Although the league brings in millions of revenue each year, even the league's richest owners could only dream of pulling in the figures that the government has at its disposal. As such, Manfred believes that partnering with governments is the way forward, continuing in his speech:

"I do think that in today's world, almost all projects, whether they be new stadiums, major renovations, all of those types of projects are public-private partnerships with owners of teams making really substantial"

