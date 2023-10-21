Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander has received severe criticism from fans after another disappointing outing in Game 5 of the ALCS against the Texas Rangers. With the series tied 2-2, the veteran ace gave up four runs in less than six innings, giving the Rangers the upper hand.

Fans took the chance to slam the Astros pitcher over social media following his subpar performance on the night.

Justin Verlander joined the New York Mets ahead of the 2023 season as they hoped to challenge for the World Series title this year. The veteran has already won the World Series with the Astros twice and made a return to Houston in the middle of the season after a disappointing few months in New York. Now, he has a chance to challenge for the title once again after returning to his former club.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Verlander has shown flashes of his previous self several times over the course of the season this year but sadly failed to come up with the goods in October.

While he managed to not give up a run in the first four innings, he was first taken deep by Nathaniel Lowe with a solo homer in the fifth. Adolis Garcia then slammed a three-run homer in the sixth, prompting the Astros to pull their starter.

Fans were livid with Verlander after his performance and made their feelings clear over social media.

"Choke artist," wrote one fan on Twitter. "Most overrated Cy young winner ever," added another.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Adolis Garcia slams a three-run homer off Justin Verlander to turn the tide of the ALCS

Justin Verlander's ALCS outing for the Houston Astros in Game 5 of the ALCS ended with six hits, four earned runs and three strikeouts in 5.2 innings pitched.

It was a disappointing night to be sure but what ended it was when Adolis Garcia smashed a three-run home run in the sixth to give the Texas Rangers the lead on the night. Could this be the beginning of the end of the Astros this season?