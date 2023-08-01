Justin Verlander Padres Rumors: 'Mystery team's' potential packages for veteran ace

The MLB trade deadline is today, and veteran ace Justin Verlander has generated significant buzz among the players being followed by various teams making crucial decisions in the next few hours to bolster their rosters in the future.

As the clock ticks down, several major trades have already taken place, with prominent names like Max Scherzer, Lucas Giolito, and Lance Lynn finding new teams. However, the biggest name still availbale is Verlander, who could potentially be a game-changer for any team in need of pitching depth.

Recent reports have revealed that a "mystery team" is vying for Verlander’s services, and it turn out to be the San Diego Padres. The Padres are no strangers to bold moves at the trade deadline, and General Manager, A.J. Preller may be considering another significant acquisition to bolster their chances of making a playoff push.

Who could the Padres trade for Justin Verlander?

Justin Verlander’s market value is heating up, wih the Mets in sell mode and willing to part ways with their ace. His contract, which includes a hefty $43.3 million for 2024 and a vesting option for 2025, may influence the final deal, depending on how much cash the Mets are willing to include.

According to reports, the San Diego Padres are willing to hear offers for several of their key players, including Juan Soto. However, in order for the Mets to acquire Soto, their trade package would have to include more than just Justin Verlander. On the contrary, if the Padres are unwilling to part ways with Soto, they would have to include several prospects and cash in order to acquire the veteran ace.

While the Mets have already made notable trades, Justin Verlander’s potential departure looms large. Talks have reportedly taken place between Mets GM Billy Epppler and counterparts from the Astros, Dodgers, and other teams regarding a deal for the three-time Cy Young winner. However, Verlander’s full no-trade clause adds complexity to any potential transaction.

The Mets are not limiting their activity to Justin Verlander alone. Outfielder Tommy Pham and pitcher Brooks Raley are also on the trading block. Additionally, catcher Omar Narvaez and pitcher Adam Ottavino have player options for the 2024 season, making them potential trade candidates as well.

With the trade deadline just a few hours away, all eyes are on the Mets and Justin Verlander’s potential move. The race is on for teams to make the right moves and strengthen their rosters for the remainder of the season and beyond.

