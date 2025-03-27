Justin Verlander's brother reacts to Tarik Skubal's heartfelt letter for Detroit fans as Tigers ace gets ready to start on Opening Day 2025

Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal has sent out a profound letter professing his love towards the city that he plays for, as the reigning American League Cy Young holder prepares to make his first appearance since winning the award. MLB analyst Ben Verlander was bowled over by the message from the Tigers southpaw and cheered the team on social media a day before the start of the 2025 season.

Ad

Tarik Skubal delivered a dominant 2024 campaign for the Detroit Tigers to win the AL Cy Young award by unanimous vote. The hard-throwing left-hander was a factor in the Tigers breaking their decade-long absence in the playoffs. They were given almost no chance of reaching the postseason but produced a remarkable run down the stretch to end their drought.

On Thursday, Tarik Skubal will be the Opening Day starter for the Detroit Tigers when they kick off their 2025 season on the road against the Los Angeles Dodgers. He reflected upon his journey in a letter sent to the city of Detroit via social media on the eve of the game.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

"From a 0.2% chance of making the postseason to hosting playoff games at Comerica Park. From a ninth-round pick to unanimous Cy Young winner. From a city in crisis to one of the greatest renaissance stories in America. We are all overcoming the odds," Skubal wrote. "You believe in us, and we all believe in you."

Ad

"Detroit is a sports town and a slept-on city. You don't understand this place or the people in it unless you've been here," Skubal added. "The grit and the grind. The hustle and the attitude. The culture and authenticity. But also, a community where neighbors take care of each other and lift each other up."

Ad

Former Tigers prospect Ben Verlander shared his reaction to the letter on X.

"God, I love Tarik Skubal. Go Tigers!" he tweeted.

Ben Verlander is the younger brother of three-time AL Cy Young winner Justin Verlander. Like his older sibling, Ben Verlander was drafted by the Detroit Tigers, although he did not progress beyond the High-A level. He currently works as an analyst on FOX and is also the host of the Flippin Bats podcast.

Ad

"It's a new era of Tigers baseball": Tarik Skubal

Tarik Skubal won a pitching Triple Crown with the Tigers last season (Image Source: IMAGN)

In his letter, Tarik Skubal declared that the postseason run from the Detroit was not a fluke. Skubal believes the Tigers are ready to carry on their success from the past season to the near future.

Ad

"It's a new era of Tigers baseball, and we're building something different," he wrote. "A new standard has been set, and we're ready to clock in like the blue-collar people of this city. Say what you want about us. About Detroit. We have unfinished business. So, let's run it back."

The Detroit Tigers reached the playoffs despite taking third place in the AL Central division with an 86-76 record. They upset the Houston Astros by sweeping them in the wild card round before they were eliminated by the Cleveland Guardians in the Division Series.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback