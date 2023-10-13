Justin Verlander scales unprecedented history as veteran Astros pitcher lines up against Rangers' Jordan Montgomery for ALCS clash

Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander has been named the Game 1 starter for their ALCS matchup with the Texas Rangers. He will be facing off against Jordan Montgomery in what should be the start of an entertaining series.

This start will be Verlander's 14th Game 1 start of his career, which is the most in MLB postseason history. Jon Lester and Clayton Kershaw are the two closest pitchers with 12.

Justin Verlander started Game 1 against the Minnesota Twins in the ALDS and was phenomenal. He tossed six shutout innings, securing the victory for the Astros, and is looking to do the same.

However, he may have a tough time on his hands. The Rangers are one of the hottest offensive teams in the postseason.

Justin Verlander and the Houston Astros have been in this spot before

One thing that Justin Verlander and the Houston Astros have on the Texas Rangers is their experience. The Astros have been at this stage before, winning a World Series last season and keeping much of the roster intact.

The Rangers have not been in the ALCS since the 2011 season. While they have cruised in the postseason so far, it would not be surprising if this is where they start to struggle.

The Astros are a great baseball team all the way around. They have a strong starting rotation that is backed by an excellent bullpen. They also have players that can hurt you offensively anywhere in that lineup.

However, the Rangers may surprise some in game 1 with Jordan Montgomery. He has solid numbers against the Astros during his career.

It will be interesting to see how this series goes. Will Houston's postseason experience guide them to the World Series, or will Texas continue to ride its hot hand?