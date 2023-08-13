Justin Verlander takes heat from former teammate, anonymous Met calls 3-time Cy Young award winner a 'diva'

Justin Verlander might have left the New York Mets, but his departure is still making news. An anonymous player has called out the veteran pitcher for acting like a 'diva'. An exclusive take by the New York Post uncovered that and the many factors for the downfall of the Mets.

The Mets, with the biggest payroll in the sport's history, were touted to be the contenders for the World Series. They hoped to improve their 101-game winning regular season mark last year and exceed their postseason Wild Card game finish. However, things started going downhill in June as they went 7-21.

The poor form continued, and even though they stitched a six-game winning streak at the start of July, all hopes for a recovery was lost after the All-Star break. That led to many veterans like Justin Verlander getting traded for prospects during the trade window.

Along with Max Scherzer, both former Cy Young award winners were supposed to be guiding the group of young starters. However, it's no news that both veterans have had a strained relationship since their time at the Tigers, so that communication could never be established.

Further, the anonymous Mets player also said that Verlander acted like a 'diva', complaining about minor issues in the clubhouse. That included comparing the Mets analytics team with his previous team, the Astros, calling the former inferior.

Justin Verlander was mostly detached from his teammates in clubhouse

The anonymous source also claimed in the exclusive that Justin Verlander was quite disassociated from his teammates. That led to minor complaints from the likes of Scherzer who felt Verlander could never bond with the organisation.

The Mets' experimentation of bringing in heavy names in the starting lineups didn't go as planned. Verlander's exit signified a major principle in sports that team chemistry wins games and not rosters.