Justin Verlander seems to be well on his way to be traded by the New York Mets. But the only thing standing in the way is a no-trade clause attached to the bumper contract he had signed with the club at the start of the season.

The 40-year-old signed a massive two-year $86.7 million deal with the Mets at the start of the season. There's also a vesting option attached to the contract for a third year worth $35 million.

Although Justin Verlander has throughout the season established his commitment to the club, with the Mets increasingly looking like a team in transition and with no intention to contend for the 2024 World Series titles, the multi-All Star said he is fine with negotiating the no-trade clause if asked by the club.

"I think it largely depends on how the organisation view next year. I mean Max is a tough sign for trying to go back at it like it happened this year, so... I'm committed to try and win a championship here, but if the organization decides that that's not the direction that's best fit for next year, go for it again, I'd be open to it," said Verlander.

Justin Verlander could be headed to the Astros or Dodgers

Initial speculation suggests that the veteran pitcher could be heading back to the Houston Astros to complete his contract. The Astros declined to match the $86.7 million two-year deal Steve Cohen offered Justin Verlander at the start of the season.

The Astros have been marred with injuries to their starting rotation this season, so they could enjoy the comfort that the seasoned campaigner has provided them all these years.

Another starting rotation marred with injuries is that of the Los Angeles Dodgers. LA's injury-plagued starting rotation has been underperforming recently, with their starter earning more than six runs on average over the last month.

With Justin Verlander's arrival, the Dodgers could be expected to bolster their World Series chances, as the 3x Cy Young winner has had a solid season with the Mets. He has earned less than two ERA in his last six starts and will look to be part of a title-contending rotation.