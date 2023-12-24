"Keep cooking Preller" "Winning the off season" - Padres fans joyous as team signs reliever Yuki Matsui to $28,000,000 contract

The San Diego Padres announced the signing of Japanese reliever Yuki Matsui on Saturday. The two parties reached an agreement on a five-year, $28 million contract with an opt-out clause after the third and fourth seasons.

This is the first money spent by San Diego this winter. They will likely lose out on Josh Hader in free agency, and Matsui could take his role.

Matsui has spent 10 seasons in the NPB with the Rakuten Golden Eagles. During that time, he has compiled a 2.43 ERA with 236 saves. Last season, he finished the year with a career-high 39 saves.

The Padres went through a lot last season, and they'd like to forget it. However, with this move, the fans were delighted and reacted on Twitter.

"Keep cooking Preller," one fan posted.

"Winning the offseason" another fan posted.

Padres fans could not be happier about the team's signing of Yuki Matsui. He is a great addition to the bullpen, and having him for five seasons is just the icing on the cake. Not many free-agent relievers get a multi-year deal.

Matsui joins a bullpen ranked in the top 10 of the league last season. However, that could change, given that the team does not re-sign Hader.

Take an inside look at the Padres' new reliever, Yuki Matsui

Yuki Matsui was drafted in 2013 by the Golden Eagles. During his time there, he has made five All-Star game appearances and was the Pacific League saves champion twice.

Matsui's accomplishment is even more impressive given his modest frame (5'8", 167 pounds).

He can ramp up his four-seam to 86 MPH with high spin. He also throws a rising fastball, which makes it tough for hitters to barrel up. Matsui also possesses a deadly splitter. It is his No. 1 pitch, and he uses it in multiple different ways, from a get-me-over-strike to a swing-and-miss pitch.

Splitters have been on the rise in the league lately. Many of the top splitters in the league are thrown by right-handed pitchers. But Matsui is left-handed, making it a more unique pitch for batters to face.

