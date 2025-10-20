“Keep Tanner Scott as far away from the bullpen as possible” - Fans unite against Dodgers reportedly adding $72M pitcher to World Series roster

The Los Angeles Dodgers are four wins away from successfully defending their World Series crown after their sweep against the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Championship Series.
Ad
The defending champions are set to welcome back All-Star closer Tanner Scott to the roster after he missed the championship series due to a lower-body issue.
However, fans are not pleased with the upset and they made their feelings known on social media.
•
"NO ABSOLUTLY NOT. KEEP HIM AS FAR AWAY FROM THE BULLPEN AS POSSIBE. HE DOES'T NEED TO THROWN ANOTHER PITCH FOR THE DODGERS THIS YEAR."
Ad
Ad
"With 10 blown saves this season why put Scott back in? We have relief pitching covered for the WS’s with guys like Vesia, Banda, Treinen and Roki to close."
Ad
"I’d love to have him back with the team, as long as he’s not allowed to touch a ball during a game. Why not👍🏻"
Ad
"Rather have Kiki on the mound. Let’s see him reset next year."
Ad
"If his only role is to make sure the champagne bottles are set up on the tables."
The Dodgers signed Tanner Scott on a four-year, $72 million deal in the offseason to bolster their bullpen. However, the All-Star closer has struggled in his first season with the team, finishing the regular season with a 4.74 ERA.
Edited by Chaitanya Prakash