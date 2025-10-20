“Keep Tanner Scott as far away from the bullpen as possible” - Fans unite against Dodgers reportedly adding $72M pitcher to World Series roster

The Los Angeles Dodgers are four wins away from successfully defending their World Series crown after their sweep against the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Championship Series.

Ad

The defending champions are set to welcome back All-Star closer Tanner Scott to the roster after he missed the championship series due to a lower-body issue.

However, fans are not pleased with the upset and they made their feelings known on social media.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"NO ABSOLUTLY NOT. KEEP HIM AS FAR AWAY FROM THE BULLPEN AS POSSIBE. HE DOES'T NEED TO THROWN ANOTHER PITCH FOR THE DODGERS THIS YEAR."

Ad

Trending

Johnny Pistol @johnnypistoljr NO ABSOLUTLY NOT. KEEP HIM AS FAR AWAY FROM THE BULLPEN AS POSSIBE. HE DOES'T NEED TO THROWN ANOTHER PITCH FOR THE DODGERS THIS YEAR

Ad

"With 10 blown saves this season why put Scott back in? We have relief pitching covered for the WS’s with guys like Vesia, Banda, Treinen and Roki to close."

Mike @FLHurakane With 10 blown saves this season why put Scott back in? We have relief pitching covered for the WS’s with guys like Vesia, Banda, Treinen and Roki to close.

Ad

"I’d love to have him back with the team, as long as he’s not allowed to touch a ball during a game. Why not👍🏻"

DSargent1961 @sarg1961 I’d love to have him back with the team, as long as he’s not allowed to touch a ball during a game. Why not👍🏻

Ad

"Rather have Kiki on the mound. Let’s see him reset next year."

@BirdDog0h @BirdDog0h Rather have Kiki on the mound. Let’s see him reset next year.

Ad

"If his only role is to make sure the champagne bottles are set up on the tables."

Samjae @OrdinarySchmoe If his only role is to make sure the champagne bottles are set up on the tables

The Dodgers signed Tanner Scott on a four-year, $72 million deal in the offseason to bolster their bullpen. However, the All-Star closer has struggled in his first season with the team, finishing the regular season with a 4.74 ERA.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Chaitanya Prakash Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.



Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.



While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.



Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.



When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general. Know More