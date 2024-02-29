"Kids gonna be a stud" - Orioles fans ecstatic after Jackson Holliday crushes Spring Training triple

It's safe to say that the future of the MLB and the Baltimore Orioles are in good hands as Jackson Holliday continues to turn heads during Spring Training. The number one prospect in the MLB put on a show on Thursday's Spring Training matchup against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The consensus number one prospect in the MLB, Jackson Holliday has been proving why the Baltimore Orioles selected him with the first overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft. Holliday's combination of speed and power made him the clear-cut top player in his draft class and it looks like the Orioles have a budding superstar on their hands.

This combination of skills was on full display Thursday during the Baltimore Orioles' matchup against the Pittsburgh Pirates. The ultra-talented 20-year-old sent fans into a frenzy after pulling off the most difficult play in baseball: a triple.

In what turned out to be the first extra-base hit of Spring Training for Holliday, the potential superstar drove a pitch from Pirates reliever Colin Selby deep into the outfield. The Orioles infielder turned on the jets and turned the hit into a triple, sending the club's fans to social media to rave about their future star.

A number of fans used their social media platforms to praise Jackson Holliday, stating that the kid has all the makings of a true MLB superstar. These fans might not be wrong given his MLB lineage as Jackson is the son of former St. Louis Cardinals great Matt Holliday.

Other fans called out the Baltimore Orioles for not announcing on whether or not he will be on the Opening Day roster. Many fans feel that Holliday continues to prove that he deserves a spot on the team's main roster and that the sky is the limit for him once he does make his regular-season debut.

Jackson Holliday was not the only top prospect to shine during Thursday's game

In one of the most highly anticipated matchups of Spring Training so far, Thursday's showdown was special for more than one reason. The reason the exhibition game was so anticipated had nothing to do with the two clubs themselves, instead, it was billed as the showdown between Paul Skenes and Jackson Holliday.

Both prospects delivered on the hype surrounding them, not just Holliday's display of speed on the base paths. Paul Skenes also proved why he was taken with the first overall pick in his draft class. The Pittsburgh Pirates starter only pitched one innings, however, he hit 102 MPH on the radar gun and held the Orioles hitless in his lone inning.

