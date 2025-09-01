Kiké Hernández’s daughter Penelope steals the show with first pitch on Dodgers star dad's bobblehead night

Dodger's utility man Kiké Hernández was honored with a bobblehead night during Sunday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Dodgers defeated the Diamondbacks 5-4 at their home stadium.The night's ceremonial first pitch was thrown by Hernández's four-year-old daughter Penelope. In a video shared by the team's fan club, Dodgers Nation on Instagram, Penelope was spotted in a Dodgers No. 8 jersey as she delivered the first pitch while her father kneeled to catch it. The video also showed Penelope sharing hugs with her parents. The post's caption read:&quot;Kike Hernández’s daughter Penelope threw out the ceremonial first pitch at Dodger Stadium today in honor of his Bobblehead Night 🥹.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Dodgers' official page also shared a post on Sunday that featured several photos of Penelope, her father and the rest of the family. The Hernández family trio all sported Dodgers jerseys, with Mariana Vicente, Hernández's wife, styling her jersey to show her baby bump. The Dodgers' wrote, “Penélope and her dad. 🥹 The Hernández family came to celebrate Kike’s bobblehead day at Dodger Stadium!”Kiké Hernández and his wife, Mariana, announce they are expecting second childKike Hernandez and his wife, Mariana P. Vicente Hernández(Via Instagram)On August 12, Kiké Hernández and his wife, Mariana Vincente Hernández, shared a post on Instagram to tell their followers that they were expecting their second child. The post featured two images: one showed the first baseman lifting his shirt to display his belly as his wife showed her baby bump. The couple shared a kiss in the second frame. “KIKITO coming soon! 🩵 #2026,” the Dodgers star wrote. Last week, Kiké's wife shared an Instagram reel on her husband’s birthday. The video featured a clip of her husband and their daughter, Penelope, dancing together. It also featured a clip of the couple dancing together. “Sorry internet, I don’t have any normal videos of us,&quot; Mariana wrote. &quot;Happy birthday to my one and only! I love you co-pilot! May you last me many more days, so I can keep dancing and clowning around until I'm old. 👴🏻💖 👴🏻 @kikehndez.” (Translated from Spanish using Google Translate)Towards the end of the reel, she shared a photo in which the couple seemingly switched roles. They posed for the camera with Kike dressed like Mariana and Mariana dressed like Kiké. The couple got married in 2018 in Puerto Rico.