  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • Kiké Hernández’s daughter Penelope steals the show with first pitch on Dodgers star dad's bobblehead night

Kiké Hernández’s daughter Penelope steals the show with first pitch on Dodgers star dad's bobblehead night

By Harshita Jain
Modified Sep 01, 2025 10:30 GMT
Cincinnati Reds v Los Angeles Dodgers - Source: Getty
Cincinnati Reds v Los Angeles Dodgers - Source: Getty

Dodger's utility man Kiké Hernández was honored with a bobblehead night during Sunday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Dodgers defeated the Diamondbacks 5-4 at their home stadium.

Ad

The night's ceremonial first pitch was thrown by Hernández's four-year-old daughter Penelope. In a video shared by the team's fan club, Dodgers Nation on Instagram, Penelope was spotted in a Dodgers No. 8 jersey as she delivered the first pitch while her father kneeled to catch it. The video also showed Penelope sharing hugs with her parents. The post's caption read:

"Kike Hernández’s daughter Penelope threw out the ceremonial first pitch at Dodger Stadium today in honor of his Bobblehead Night 🥹."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

The Dodgers' official page also shared a post on Sunday that featured several photos of Penelope, her father and the rest of the family. The Hernández family trio all sported Dodgers jerseys, with Mariana Vicente, Hernández's wife, styling her jersey to show her baby bump.

The Dodgers' wrote, “Penélope and her dad. 🥹 The Hernández family came to celebrate Kike’s bobblehead day at Dodger Stadium!”
Ad

Kiké Hernández and his wife, Mariana, announce they are expecting second child

Kike Hernandez and his wife, Mariana P. Vicente Hern&aacute;ndez(Via Instagram)
Kike Hernandez and his wife, Mariana P. Vicente Hernández(Via Instagram)

On August 12, Kiké Hernández and his wife, Mariana Vincente Hernández, shared a post on Instagram to tell their followers that they were expecting their second child. The post featured two images: one showed the first baseman lifting his shirt to display his belly as his wife showed her baby bump. The couple shared a kiss in the second frame.

Ad
“KIKITO coming soon! 🩵 #2026,” the Dodgers star wrote.

Last week, Kiké's wife shared an Instagram reel on her husband’s birthday. The video featured a clip of her husband and their daughter, Penelope, dancing together. It also featured a clip of the couple dancing together.

“Sorry internet, I don’t have any normal videos of us," Mariana wrote. "Happy birthday to my one and only! I love you co-pilot! May you last me many more days, so I can keep dancing and clowning around until I'm old. 👴🏻💖 👴🏻 @kikehndez.” (Translated from Spanish using Google Translate)

Towards the end of the reel, she shared a photo in which the couple seemingly switched roles. They posed for the camera with Kike dressed like Mariana and Mariana dressed like Kiké. The couple got married in 2018 in Puerto Rico.

About the author
Harshita Jain

Harshita Jain

Harshita Jain is an enthusiastic U.S. sports division writer with a passion for bringing live games to life through words. She analyzes key elements of high-stakes moments, breaking down game-changing rules that shift momentum. A philosophy graduate, Harshita brings depth and insight to her analysis. She delivers sharp and engaging coverage, whether it’s the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the intense drama of the Super Bowl, or the thrilling buzzer-beaters of the NBA Finals. Her unique storytelling style captivates audiences. When she is not working, she enjoys soccer and often plays badminton in her backyard.

Know More
Edited by Saishyam Srikanth
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications