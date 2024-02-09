"Klubot, we salute you" - Fans shower love for Corey Kluber as former Yankees pitcher retires after 13 MLB seasons

Corey Kluber announced his retirement from professional baseball today, marking the end of his 13-year journey in MLB. After the Boston Red Sox declined his $11 million buyout option for 2024, the 37-year-old decided to call time on his career.

MLB insider Ken Rosenthal shared his farewell message on X (formerly Twitter), in which Kluber thanked all the fans for their support. He expressed gratitude to the teams for allowing him to play the game he loves.

“I am deeply grateful for the support of numerous individuals and entities that profoundly influenced my path,” Kluber said.

“A special acknowledgment to the Cleveland Guardians, Texas Rangers, New York Yankees, Tampa Bay Rays and Boston Red Sox for granting me the privilege of wearing their jerseys and being a part of your team. Each chapter was filled with priceless experiences, phenomenal teammates, and the backing of devoted fans.”

On X, fans from all the teams bid the Guardians legend a fond farewell.

A summary of Corey Kluber’s career

Corey Kluber was drafted by the San Diego Padres in 200 as a fourth-round pick. He made his MLB debut with the Cleveland Indians in 2011 against the Oakland Athletics.

Kluber's time in Cleveland was marked by some great performances that earned him two Cy Young Awards and three All-Star nods. He has a career ERA of 3.44 in 1641.2 innings pitched across 271 games.

Despite playing for five franchises, Kluber never played in the National League. After being traded to Texas in 2019, he spent a single season there before reaching New York, Tampa and Boston in 2022.

While veteran players like Justin Verlander are still active despite being 40 years old, Kluber's retirement announcement surprised many.

However, in his statement, Kluber said that he’ll remain open to any opportunity that will allow him to contribute to the sport. He will be readily available to coach young generations in the MLB.

