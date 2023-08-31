Natalia Bryant, because of who her father is and what her family name is, is becoming a bit of an icon to the Los Angeles area, even with the Dodgers. The late, great Kobe Bryant was a fan of the team after having spent decades playing for the Los Angeles Lakers. After his tragic passing, his family remained in the spotlight.

On September 1, Bryant's daughter will throw out the first pitch at Dodger Stadium. For Lakers Night, the team could not think of a better way to honor that franchise than by bringing in a member of perhaps the most iconic family in Laker history.

Things changed when Kobe Bryant passed in that helicopter accident three years ago, and the Dodgers have done various things to honor his legacy ever since. They recently sold a ticket package with custom Black Mamba Kobe Dodgers jerseys. Now, they're hosting his daughter and family for the first pitch.

This is thrilling Dodgers fans, who love seeing Bryant on the schedule for the first pitch. They showered her with love and praise.

The fans are excited to see her at the ballpark, where they'll likely show Natalia Bryant even more love in the form of cheers and clapping.

Dodgers to honor Kobe with Natalia Bryant throwing first pitch

Kobe Bryant's death rattled the world. He was a global icon in the game of basketball and perhaps one of the most recognizable people in the world. Everyone knew who he was.

The Bryant family was big with the Dodgers

It particularly rattled the community, where he and his family, including Natalia Bryant, was a huge part of it. The LA scene was rocked by his death and they've spent years trying to reckon with it.

The Dodgers, as well as other sports teams, have gone out of their way to try and honor the legacy of the NBA legend. They've had his family out to the park, hosted giveaways and much more. Now, they're having his daughter throw out the first pitch and the fans are here for it.