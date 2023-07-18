Kolby Allard injury update: Latest health status and recovery time for Braves pitcher explored

The Atlanta Braves remain one of the favorites to win the World Series, however, it appears that they may have to do so without Kolby Allard. The 25-year-old was placed on the 60-day IL by the Braves with left shoulder nerve inflammation, all but ending his 2023 regular season.

The placement of Kolby Allard was made retroactively to July 17th, however, that extra day may do little in terms of the pitcher returning to the lineup any time soon. While there has been no official update on Allard's injury, the fact that the team chose to place him on the 60-day IL indicates that his left shoulder nerve inflammation is rather severe.

Allard's injury occurred early during Sunday's matchup against the Chicago White Sox, with the young pitcher being forced out of action after only 1.2 innings. Allard finished the outing with a strikeout while giving up seven hits and four earned runs. Veteran Collin McHugh came on in relief of the injured starter.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

It's a disappointing turn of events for both Allard and the Atlanta Braves, as the best-case scenario will be a middle-of-September return to the team. However, that is only if he suffers no setbacks in the recovery process.

The 60 day IL for Kolby Allard is a blessing in disguise. The dude has never been even solid for his career at any point. Never lived up to the hype of his prospect potential. It’s not a loss. #next" - @SaltWita

The 25-year-old was acquired by the Braves prior to the beginning of the regular season from the Texas Rangers. In exchange, Atlanta sent Jake Odorizzi to the Rangers as part of the deal.

Kolby Allard's injury could play a role in how the Atlanta Braves approach the looming trade deadline

While Allard may not be a barn-burner for Atlanta, he is a flexible arm that could serve out of the bullpen, as well as a starter. This could lead to the Braves looking into acquiring an arm at the trade deadline, considering the injury troubles that the team has experienced this season, with Kyle Wright, Max Fried, and Mike Soroka all missing time this year.

The club has been linked to several names on the trade market, including Jack Flaherty, Jordan Montgomery, and Paul Blackburn. It will be interesting to see how to club approaches the trade deadline as they are already one of the best teams in the MLB.

"If the #Braves acquire 1 starting pitcher so we don't have to rely on Kolby Allard or Soroka through the rest of the season we will win a World Series. There are so many names that come to mind so why the fuck not. It's almost a for sure thing especially if we add a closer." - @MarcellOzuna690

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault