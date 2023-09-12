Kyle Schwarber receives widespread applause from MLB fans after retrieving Matt Olson's 50th homer ball - "Thanks for showing class" 

Philadelphia Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber received high praise from MLB fans last night after making an effort to return Matt Olson's 50th home run ball back to the Atlanta Braves first baseman.

While the Phillies won the contest 7-5 on the night, Olson reached a landmark in his career as he launched his second home run of the night to take his career tally to 50 in the MLB. Schwarber was the Phillies outfielder under the ball and convinced the fan who caught it to return the ball to the Atlanta player.

Matt Olson has had a terrific season with the Braves so far as they lead the NL in the race to the postseason. The first baseman has been a central figure in the lineup since being traded to Atlanta ahead of the 2022 season.

He has made the All-Star for the second time in his career this year and reached another landmark in Monday's game against the Phillies.

In the midst of his exceptional milestone, Phillies outfielder Kyle Schwarber also grabbed the attention of fans for playing his part to make sure the young Braves player got to keep the ball. The Phillies remain in second place in their division and continue to make a push for a playoff spot in the NL.

In the meantime, Schwarber has had a mixed season, reaching 41 HRs while still recording a disappointing ERA over the year. However, he remains a class act among fans as one wrote on Twitter: "Thanks for showing class."

Kyle Schwarber's rollercoaster season continues with the Phillies

Philadelphia Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber has already established himself as one of the prominent power-hitters in the MLB. He has also marked his second consecutive season with over 40 HRs after launching his 41st recently.

However, he has the highest number of strikeouts in the NL with 177 and has recorded a disappointing .195 over the course of the season. Yet, there is doubt about his value to the team as they make a push for a postseason spot in the final stages of the regular season.