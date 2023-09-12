Kyle Schwarber caught the attention of MLB fans for a classy act during the Philadelphia Phillies' victory over the Atlanta Braves on Monday night.

The Phillies slugger played a major role in retrieving Matt Olson's 50th HR ball from a fan in the stands after the Braves first baseman reached the milestone by launching his second homer of the game.

Several fans took the opportunity to praise Schwaber for his class act after the game.

Kyle Schwarber is a seasoned professional who has established himself as one of the best power hitters in the MLB. He started his major league career with the Chicago Cubs in 2015 and went on to win the World Series with them the following year.

After a year of uncertainty and switching teams in 2021, Schwarber joined the Braves in 2022 and has reached the peak of his career since then.

In the 2022 MLB season, Schwarber was the NL home run leader with 46 home runs and has managed to produce another 40 moonshots for the Phillies this season. However, his overall numbers tell a different story having recorded an average of .201 so far this season.

He remains a player under much debate while his value to the team cannot be doubted. This time around, he grabbed attention for his classy gesture, making the extra effort to ensure that the young Braves player gets a keepsake from his memorable milestone.

"Thanks for showing class," wrote one fan on Twitter. "Rare W from Phillies fans," added another.

Kyle Schwarber has a night to forget for the Phillies despite classy act

The Philadelphia Phillies managed to squeeze a 5-7 victory over the Atlanta Braves on Monday to tie the series and keep their push for the postseason spot going strong. However, they did it without much help from Kyle Schwarber, who had a disappointing night out.

He recorded only one hit in four at-bats on the night as his team went on to win the game despite his lackluster performance. Having recorded his 41st home run last week, he remains a potent hitter despite lacking discipline and consistency over the MLB season.