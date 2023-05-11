Los Angeles Angels manager Phil Nevin has come under a lot of criticism in recent weeks as the team continues to struggle in the MLB. The manager's unpopularity is growing with every loss, the latest of which came on Wednesday against the Houston Astros.

Fans are starting to lose their patience with Nevin as the manager is still unable to get the best out of his talented roster.

Phil Nevin is a former MLB player turned manager of the LA Angels. He started his coaching career in 2017 with the San Francisco Giants before taking the role of manager for the Angels in 2022.

Nevin's managerial career started with a disappointing first season which saw the Angels finish with a .434 winning percentage in 2022 and unable to qualify for the postseason. This season has been no different as the team continues to struggle as the season goes on.

The Los Angeles Angels have one of the most talented rosters in MLB with arguably the two best players of a generation at their disposal. Yet, the Angels continue to struggle and fans are pointing the finger at manager Phil Nevin for the team's disappointing results.

They are currently in second place in the AL West table with a 20-18 record so far this season. The manager was under fire again because of his post-match interview where Nevin continued to focus on their offense even when asked a question about the team's struggling defense.

Fans took to social media to express their frustration with the manager and blame him for everything wrong with the team:

"Nevin is just another puppet. Same crap different year," wrote one fan on Twitter. "Today's game & rules are designed for basic baseball strategy. Nevin is incompetent and will be the main reason Ohtani & Trout leave," added another.

Beyond The Halo @BeyondTheHalo



The



Still need more consistent defense though.



ocregister.com/2023/05/10/ang… Interesting response from Nevin to a question asking about the defense.The #Angels built this team focusing on offense over defense, so the expectations are higher offensively than defensively.Still need more consistent defense though. Interesting response from Nevin to a question asking about the defense.The #Angels built this team focusing on offense over defense, so the expectations are higher offensively than defensively.Still need more consistent defense though.ocregister.com/2023/05/10/ang… https://t.co/9XrpPeJ0Tb

Carlos @AngelsFans04 @BeyondTheHalo Nevin is just another puppet. Same crap different year @BeyondTheHalo Nevin is just another puppet. Same crap different year

Allen Johncox @landshrkaj @FlippinBatsPod @BenVerlander @Alex_Curry PLEASE WATCH THE BOTTOM OF THE 9TH ASTROS/ANGELS GAME 5/10/23. Phil Nevin is a HORRIFIC MANAGER. Today's game & rules are designed for basic baseball strategy. Nevin is incompetent and will be the main reason Ohtani & Trout leave. @FlippinBatsPod @BenVerlander @Alex_Curry PLEASE WATCH THE BOTTOM OF THE 9TH ASTROS/ANGELS GAME 5/10/23. Phil Nevin is a HORRIFIC MANAGER. Today's game & rules are designed for basic baseball strategy. Nevin is incompetent and will be the main reason Ohtani & Trout leave.

Retire_Salmons15 @Js4424 @BeyondTheHalo Top notch analysis Phil this is the first Im hearing you have to score more runs than the other team to win. Does he know good teams win games with 4 runs or less? 🤦‍♂️🤨 @BeyondTheHalo Top notch analysis Phil this is the first Im hearing you have to score more runs than the other team to win. Does he know good teams win games with 4 runs or less? 🤦‍♂️🤨

Kyle @Kmillard01

Bases, sac bunts. You know things that generate runs. @BeyondTheHalo Maybe he needs to be a coach and do things like hit and run, stealBases, sac bunts. You know things that generate runs. @BeyondTheHalo Maybe he needs to be a coach and do things like hit and run, stealBases, sac bunts. You know things that generate runs.

Jim Amico @jimainlv

to pitch lights out . Not good answer. @BeyondTheHalo So basically he saying got to outscore teams to win . Not good philosophy. Yep need to hit and score but pitching defense wins championships. When don’t hit gotto pitch lights out . Not good answer. @BeyondTheHalo So basically he saying got to outscore teams to win . Not good philosophy. Yep need to hit and score but pitching defense wins championships. When don’t hit got to pitch lights out . Not good answer.

TYRANT @Ty_Flores1991 @swillysports Phil Nevin is not a manager, he definitely shouldn't be manager of this ball team with Trout, Rendon, and Ohtani It's embarrassing, get these boys a real manager. @swillysports Phil Nevin is not a manager, he definitely shouldn't be manager of this ball team with Trout, Rendon, and Ohtani It's embarrassing, get these boys a real manager.

Joby @Joby1215 @Angels Phil Nevin sucks. Maybe Perry should tell him what to do @Angels Phil Nevin sucks. Maybe Perry should tell him what to do

Christopher @ChrisOHtopher FIRE PHIL NEVIN FIRE PHIL NEVIN

Timo Cleland @TimoCleland @cookcoin @SamBlum3 It's weird, I mean like....basic...common....sense...just goes right over Phil Nevin's head. It's super weird. He sounds like a guy that struggled with basic math in school. @cookcoin @SamBlum3 It's weird, I mean like....basic...common....sense...just goes right over Phil Nevin's head. It's super weird. He sounds like a guy that struggled with basic math in school.

How long will the Angels stick with Phil Nevin as fans lose confidence in the manager

The Los Angeles Angels have one of the most talented rosters on paper in all of MLB with the likes of Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani. Yet, they continue to be a mediocre team on the field, unable to assert their dominance or develop some consistency in their results.

Fans have already lost their faith in the manager and believe that Phil Nevin will be the reason their best players will leave if they continue with him in the future.

However, the season is far from over and Nevin will have plenty of opportunities to turn things around. The question remains: can he?

