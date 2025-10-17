Lance McCullers' wife Kara turns up the glamor in $695 halter-neck dress for fancy date night with Josh Hader's spouse

Houston Astros pitcher Lance McCullers' wife, Kara, exuded glamor as she dropped a snapshot in her Andamane halter-neck dress for a date night alongside Maria Hader, wife of Astros pitcher Josh Hader. Andamane is an Italian women's fashion brand that focuses on elegance and sophistication, yet is effortlessly stylish.On Thursday night, Kara posted two stories on Instagram. The images feature Kara in the Andamane “Zendaya” halter neck mini dress in Cabernet, which retails for $695 on Revolve's website, and a vegan-leather piece. She posted a selfie and tagged Maria Hader in the story.The caption reads, &quot;Dinner date&quot;In another story, she added the “Baddie Alert” song by Retro J and wrote,“Pic or vid??????”Lance McCullers' wife, Kara, shared stories. (karamccullers/Instagram)Three weeks ago, Kara also shared a story on her Instagram. She donned a Xenia Top by Camila Coelho and paired it with pants of the same tone. She added the link to her story.Lance McCullers' wife, Kara, shared a story. (karamccullers/Instagram)Both outfits are from the Revolve online platform, which deals in designer outfits. The dress listing even features the note:&quot;💘 Kara McCullers,&quot; signing it off with her name.Lance McCullers' wife, Kara, enjoys a summer getaway at Laguna Beach, CaliforniaKara shared a series of images of her family vacation at Laguna Beach with her husband, Lance, and two daughters, Ava Rae and Isla Graye. In her Instagram post on October 9, Kara wore an orange bikini paired with a wrap-on slit skirt and a brimmed hat.Lance appeared in swimwear, holding their younger daughter on his shoulders, while their elder daughter stood in front of the pose wearing a pink bathing suit. Kara wrote in the caption:&quot;where summer never ends 🌞.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe McCullers clan is in vacation mode early this year after the Astros missed the postseason for the first time since 2016.McCullers posted a 6.51 ERA in 55 ⅓ innings over 16 games this season. He had an injury-hit campaign as he suffered a right foot sprain and a blister that saw him land on the IL, and had right-hand soreness in September.